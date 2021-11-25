Britain will ban flights from six African countries as it investigates a new variant.
Britain will temporarily ban flights from six African countries from Friday, as the country’s health ministry investigates a new variant of the coronavirus.
National Health Secretary Sajid Javid did not name the countries in a tweet on Thursday. But he said the six nations would be added to the country’s red list, forcing British travelers from those nations to self-quarantine upon arrival.
“More data is needed, but we are taking precautions now,” he said.
Earlier Thursday, scientists from South Africa identified a worrying new variant, the mutations of which testify to a “great leap in evolution”. This variant leads to an increase in new infections there.
Since the start of the pandemic, a number of variations have appeared. An underlying concern about the new variants is whether they will hamper progress against the pandemic or limit the effectiveness of the vaccine.
Great Britain just a few weeks ago announcement that it would stop forcing all travelers to quarantine themselves in hotels designated by the government, by removing the last seven countries from its “red list” for the risk of coronavirus.
This change ended restrictions on passengers from Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.
Since then, Mr Javid has said the government will continue to book a number of rooms in “standby” hotels, in case quarantine requirements need to be reinstated.
