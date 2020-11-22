World

Britain wants free trade deal with EU, says Finance Minister Rishi Sunak – Times of India

LONDON: Brittany wants to strike a free trade deal with the European Union, but the short-term impact of not doing so will be overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic, UK Minister of Finance Rishi Sunak said to BBCof Andrew Marr program on Sunday.
Asked about the effect of not having a free trade agreement after the end of the transition period on December 31, Sunak said, “It is very difficult to be specific about the short term effects. I agree with what the Prime Minister said, in the short term specifically and most immediately, it would be better to strike a deal as that would make things easier in the short term. ”
But the biggest impact on our economy next year will not be from this, it is because of the coronavirus, he added.

