Britain to use G-7 meeting to push for climate finance – Times of India

BERLIN: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he would use the Group of seven meeting in June to “bend the ears” of his fellow leaders to bring more financial assistance to poor countries to deal with climate change.

Johnson said governments have six months to resolve many thorny diplomatic issues, including fixing a $ 100 billion climate fund that was supposed to go to developing countries every year from 2020.

“If we do the difficult kilometers now, I hope that in November we can meet in person Glasgow to work out the final details of what must be a defining outcome for our planet and for future generations, ”Johnson said at a virtual climate event hosted by the German government.

The next G-7 meeting at Cornwall It will be the first time that the leaders of the world’s largest economies have come together in person since before the pandemic.

All G-7 countries have now set targets for reducing their greenhouse gas emissions to ‘net zero’ by 2050 at the latest, with Germany saying this week it will advance its target by five. years until 2045.

Johnson said he hoped leaders would commit to “launching a green industrial revolution and building economies that can withstand whatever our changing climate throws in our way.”

“I also hope to get a substantial stack of cash to help all countries do this,” he said, adding that the $ 100 billion target was “long overdue” and that rich countries must. to go further still.

Citing Britain’s recent pledge to provide further aid to help poor countries overcome dirty technologies that have fueled both industrialization and global warming, Johnson said he “would not hesitate to fold the ears of my fellow leaders to the need for them to do the same “at the Glasgow summit, known as COP26.

“If all that emerges from COP26 is more hot air, then we have absolutely no chance of keeping our planet cool,” he said. “It must be a summit of agreement, action, deeds, not words”.

While recent promises, especially from the United States , have lowered long-term warming forecasts, scientists say emissions must be reduced even faster to avoid a disastrous rise in global temperatures.

Countries that signed the 2015 Paris Agreement agreed to cap the increase at 2 C (3.6 F), ideally no more than 1.5 C, by 2100.