World
Britain to ban Palestinian militants from Hamas as terrorist organization – Times of India
JERUSALEM: Britain to ban Palestinian militant group Hamas as a terrorist organization, its interior ministry said on Friday, a move that would align its position on Gaza’s rulers with that of the United States and the EU.
The organization would be banned under the Terrorism Act and anyone expressing support for Hamas, flying its flag or organizing meetings for the organization would be breaking the law, according to a Guardian newspaper article that the ministry said was correct.
The Times newspaper said Home Secretary Priti Patel would announce the decision in Washington and present it to parliament next week.
Britain has so far only banned Hamas’ military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed the reports of the decision. In a Twitter post, he said: “Hamas is a terrorist organization, to put it simply. The ‘political arm’ allows its military activity. The same terrorists – only in costume.
A Hamas official in Gaza said he would wait for an official announcement from Britain before issuing a response.
Hamas is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood. Founded in 1987, it opposes the existence of Israel and opposes peace talks, advocating instead “armed resistance” against Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.
The most recent outbreak of violence was an 11-day conflict in May, in which Palestinian officials said 250 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, including 66 children. Israeli officials say 13 people, including two children, were killed in Israel by militant rockets.
” To strengthen the ties ”
Home Secretary Patel was forced to resign as UK secretary for international development in 2017 after failing to disclose meetings with senior Israeli officials while on private vacation in the country.
She met then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bennett’s predecessor, and then opposition leader Yair Lapid.
Lapid, now Israel’s foreign minister, hailed the expected Hamas move as “part of strengthening ties with Britain.”
Israel and the United States consider all of Hamas to be a terrorist organization. It is on the US list of designated foreign terrorist organizations. The European Union also considers it a terrorist movement.
Gaza-based Hamas won the 2006 Palestinian legislative elections, defeating nationalist rival Fatah. He took military control of Gaza the following year.
The organization would be banned under the Terrorism Act and anyone expressing support for Hamas, flying its flag or organizing meetings for the organization would be breaking the law, according to a Guardian newspaper article that the ministry said was correct.
The Times newspaper said Home Secretary Priti Patel would announce the decision in Washington and present it to parliament next week.
Britain has so far only banned Hamas’ military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed the reports of the decision. In a Twitter post, he said: “Hamas is a terrorist organization, to put it simply. The ‘political arm’ allows its military activity. The same terrorists – only in costume.
A Hamas official in Gaza said he would wait for an official announcement from Britain before issuing a response.
Hamas is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood. Founded in 1987, it opposes the existence of Israel and opposes peace talks, advocating instead “armed resistance” against Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.
The most recent outbreak of violence was an 11-day conflict in May, in which Palestinian officials said 250 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, including 66 children. Israeli officials say 13 people, including two children, were killed in Israel by militant rockets.
” To strengthen the ties ”
Home Secretary Patel was forced to resign as UK secretary for international development in 2017 after failing to disclose meetings with senior Israeli officials while on private vacation in the country.
She met then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bennett’s predecessor, and then opposition leader Yair Lapid.
Lapid, now Israel’s foreign minister, hailed the expected Hamas move as “part of strengthening ties with Britain.”
Israel and the United States consider all of Hamas to be a terrorist organization. It is on the US list of designated foreign terrorist organizations. The European Union also considers it a terrorist movement.
Gaza-based Hamas won the 2006 Palestinian legislative elections, defeating nationalist rival Fatah. He took military control of Gaza the following year.