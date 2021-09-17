Britain signals intention to return to imperial system

LONDON – The UK government has said it is taking steps to revert to its traditional system of Imperial weights and measures, allowing shops and market stalls to sell fruits and vegetables labeled in pounds and ounces only, rather than in grams and kilograms of the metric system, a move he hailed as an example of the country’s new post-Brexit freedoms.

The plans, announced Thursday by David Frost, the minister overseeing Brexit, were applauded by Brexit supporters, many of whom had argued that the switch to the metric system over the decades was a sign of unwanted Union interference European in everyday life in Great Britain. .

While the European Union currently requires its members to use the metric system only, it allowed Britain, when it was a member, to label its products in Imperial units alongside metric units. There were also exceptions for road signs and beer.

As part of its exit from the European Union, the UK government is currently reviewing thousands of EU rules it has retained and determining whether they best serve the national interest. These rules include the EU’s ban on sales in imperial units, which the UK government has said it will legislate to change “in due course”.