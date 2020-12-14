Britain seeks to extend grace period of food supply in Northern Ireland to all retailers

DUBLIN, Dec.14 (Reuters) – Britain is seeking to extend a post-Brexit grace period to all retailers in Northern Ireland who will currently exempt supermarkets bringing food from mainland Britain from additional controls, a said the British minister for the region on Monday.

When the UK exits the European Union’s orbit on December 31, Northern Ireland will remain aligned with the EU’s single market and goods arriving there will be subject to EU customs rules.

A joint UK / EU committee working on how to implement the tailor-made arrangements in Northern Ireland agreed last week to exempt supermarkets from completing export health certificates for three months and told them it there would be no change to the current regulations for chilled meats for six months.

As the leading trade body representing wholesalers and independent retailers such as small convenience stores that compete with supermarket giants like Tesco, Sainsbury’s has demanded the same terms to avoid being disadvantaged by the competition.

“We believe the grace period should apply to retailers who bring product from Britain to Northern Ireland and we are working to make sure we get that clarity as quickly as possible,” Brandon Lewis told BBC Northern Ireland Radio.

“We are working with the EU to try to ensure that we can make this work for all businesses. Obviously, the impact of the broader trade agreement is having an impact on that as well.”

Trade groups in Northern Ireland have said supermarkets may have to source some products from other markets such as the open border in EU member Ireland after the grace period ends. Lewis said London’s intention was not to create a cliff but to find a permanent solution.

“We will work with the EU to show that there is a way for these products to circulate properly with the confidence of the EU that it will not have any abuse of the system,” he said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)