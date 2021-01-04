Britain reinstates lockdown as virus variant rages on

“Further action must now be taken to stop this surge and to protect the National Health Service and save lives,” Mr Johnson’s office said in a statement.

People in England will be encouraged to obey the new rules immediately, although some of the new restrictions will soon become law and there will likely be a vote in Parliament which will be recalled specially on Wednesday.

Previously, ministers celebrated the deployment of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not only cheaper but also much easier to store than the licensed alternative of Pfizer, saying it could turn the tide in Britain’s battle against the coronavirus.

But Britain is now in a high-stakes race to roll out its mass vaccination program before its country’s overburdened health service is overwhelmed by the new variant. Non-Covid treatment is postponed again and photos of ambulances pile up in parking lots of some hospitals last week illustrated the challenge facing tired health workers across the country.

A sign of the threat facing hospitals, the government has raised its Covid alert to its highest level for the first time, a warning of a “material risk of health services overflowing”. On January 4, there were more than 26,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, a 30% increase from the previous week, Mr Johnson’s office said. He added that cases are now increasing rapidly across the country.

Update January 4, 2021 at 2:51 p.m. ET

Most Britons already face severe restrictions in everyday life. Non-essential shops, pubs and restaurants are already closed in much of England, where people living in areas with more stringent rules are prohibited from mixing between households.

All parts of England will now be under these borders and most schools will be closed at least until mid-February. However, some other lockdown restrictions will be a little less onerous than last March. Brits will still be able to meet another person to train together outdoors, places of worship will remain open, as will playgrounds. Elite professional football matches will continue, although some matches have had to be canceled in recent times due to the impact of the virus.