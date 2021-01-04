Britain reinstates lockdown as virus variant rages on
LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday imposed a new strict national lockdown as Britain’s desperate race to vaccinate its population risked being overtaken by a rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus that was poised to overwhelm besieged hospitals in the country.
After days of appallingly high and growing case numbers, Mr Johnson has ordered schools and colleges across England to shut down and switch to distance learning. He called on the British to stay home for all reasons except for a few necessary reasons, including essential chores and the purchase of food and medicine.
The move was another setback for Mr Johnson, at a time when the arrival of two vaccines seemed provide a way out of the crisis after nine difficult months and strong criticism of its handling of the pandemic.
The day the first doses of a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford were administered, the good news was stifled by the reintroduction of the kind of sweeping restrictions used last spring when the pandemic first threatened to spiral out of control.
In recent weeks, a new, highly transmissible variant of the virus has taken hold in London and south-east England, causing an alarming increase in the number of cases and putting hospitals under acute pressure.
On Sunday Mr Johnson admitted that current checks on daily life were insufficient. But the first announcement of a full-scale lockdown did not come from him, but from Scotland, where Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has consistently moved faster and faster in his efforts to try to tame the pandemic.
Speaking in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said residents of mainland Scotland would be required to stay at home and work from there when possible, while places of worship would be closed and schools would be operating in full force. part through distance learning.
Mr Johnson followed on Monday night to announce the lockdown in England which many had predicted was inevitable.
“Further action must now be taken to stop this surge and to protect the National Health Service and save lives,” Mr Johnson’s office said in a statement.
People in England will be encouraged to obey the new rules immediately, although some of the new restrictions will soon become law and there will likely be a vote in Parliament which will be recalled specially on Wednesday.
Previously, ministers celebrated the deployment of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not only cheaper but also much easier to store than the licensed alternative of Pfizer, saying it could turn the tide in Britain’s battle against the coronavirus.
But Britain is now in a high-stakes race to roll out its mass vaccination program before its country’s overburdened health service is overwhelmed by the new variant. Non-Covid treatment is postponed again and photos of ambulances pile up in parking lots of some hospitals last week illustrated the challenge facing tired health workers across the country.
A sign of the threat facing hospitals, the government has raised its Covid alert to its highest level for the first time, a warning of a “material risk of health services overflowing”. On January 4, there were more than 26,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, a 30% increase from the previous week, Mr Johnson’s office said. He added that cases are now increasing rapidly across the country.
Most Britons already face severe restrictions in everyday life. Non-essential shops, pubs and restaurants are already closed in much of England, where people living in areas with more stringent rules are prohibited from mixing between households.
All parts of England will now be under these borders and most schools will be closed at least until mid-February. However, some other lockdown restrictions will be a little less onerous than last March. Brits will still be able to meet another person to train together outdoors, places of worship will remain open, as will playgrounds. Elite professional football matches will continue, although some matches have had to be canceled in recent times due to the impact of the virus.
On Sunday, after Mr Johnson used a BBC interview to warn that further restrictions were likely, opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer called for new national restrictions immediately.
But on Monday morning Mr Johnson initially appeared to resist being forced to make a quick decision, insisting, during a hospital visit, that the government was still measuring the impact of the level of restrictions on it. stricter already in place. However, he acknowledged that there were “difficult” weeks ahead, added that there was “no question” that tougher measures would be imminent and said these would be announced “in due course. “.
Even within his own Conservative Party, the pressure has also increased, with senior lawmaker and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt writing on Twitter that it is’ time to act ‘and’ close schools. , borders and immediately ban all domestic mixing. . “
The key lesson to be learned from managing the pandemic is that “countries that act quickly and decisively save lives and quickly restore their economies,” he added.
Medical experts said Mr Johnson had no choice but to impose more draconian measures, given the rapid spread of the new variant. Some said the prime minister was already behind the curve, as the number of cases and hospitalizations soared last week.
“He’s already late,” said Devi Sridhar, head of the global public health program at the University of Edinburgh. “The situation is dire with the new variant. They must manage borders, suspend schools and stop mixing between households. “
The government’s science advisory committee, known as SAGE, recommended on December 22 that Britain consider a nationwide lockdown, as well as the closure of schools and universities, as a way to curb the new variant. He said the variant was set to become the dominant strain of the coronavirus in many parts of the country.
New infections are increasing at a rate of nearly 60,000 a day, double the rate from a few weeks ago. Hospitalization rates are also starting to skyrocket. There are now nearly 25,000 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in England, 32% more than the first peak of the pandemic in April.
Hospital admissions have doubled weekly in London since the start of December, wrote Christina Pagel, director of the clinical operations unit at University College London, on Twitter. With 75,024 deaths, Britain already has the highest death toll in Europe, and medical experts warn the toll, after increasing more modestly over the summer, will start to climb again.
Others worry about the constant shifts in messages from a government that often seems to react to rapidly changing events, rather than anticipate them.
After last year’s nationwide lockdown, the government promised to do everything possible to keep schools open. But the return of students on Monday after the winter break was confused as some schools in areas with high infections were asked to close, while some principals decided to do so anyway.
In some cases it was because too many staff were sick, in others after reporting that children could be more vulnerable to the new variant than to the original Covid-19.
A teachers’ union has called on all primary schools to switch to distance learning during the first two weeks of January, except for classes that cater to vulnerable children and the families of key workers.
After days of chaos over school policy, Mr Johnson reluctantly accepted the suggestion on Monday.
