Britain presents plan to boost trade with developing economies

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will present a plan on Monday to boost trade with 70 developing economies by lowering tariffs and simplifying rules, its latest move to promote freer global trade after regaining control of its trade policy after Brexit.

The government will detail the trading system of developing countries in a consultation document. The plan builds on an existing European Union program that Britain was a part of before leaving the bloc late last year and which it has kept in place while working on its new program.

“Now that the UK is an independent trading nation, we have a huge opportunity to do things differently, taking a more liberal and pro-trade approach that leads to growth and opportunity,” said the Minister for Trade Liz Truss.

The program aims to further reduce the bureaucratic burden of trade between Britain and developing countries, as well as countries classified as low and lower middle income countries such as Pakistan, Nigeria and Indonesia.

In addition to reducing tariffs for goods entering Britain, the program aims to simplify the “rules of origin” that determine where a product with a cross-border supply chain is manufactured for tax purposes.

Britain said it had explored similar projects in Canada, the United States, Japan and the EU when developing its new program. The government is seeking advice from businesses and other stakeholders on the plan over the next eight weeks.

