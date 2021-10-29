Britain must be punished for Brexit, France says

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie arrive in Rome for the G20 summit – Andrew Parsons / Number 10 Downing Street

Britain must be shown that Brexit is ‘damaging’, French PM said in Brussels as he called for support for tougher sanctions in the fish war.

In a major escalation, Jean Castex wrote to Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, in an attempt to get EU allies to support a hard position against London.

Paris threatens to increase checks on British ships, prevent British fishing vessels from landing in French ports, slow down customs formalities in Calais and increase tariffs on energy bills in Jersey from Tuesday unless French fishermen are granted more licenses to access UK waters.

But Friday Boris Johnson swore to “do whatever is necessary to safeguard the interests of the United Kingdom”, as London has made it clear that retaliatory action would be taken if France followed through on its threats.

Johnson said Anglo-French relations were in “turbulence” and warned that the decision by French authorities to seize a british fishing boat may have violated international law.

A high-ranking government source on Friday was surprised that Paris had openly said Britain should be punished for Brexit – a view rarely expressed publicly by EU ministers.

Mr Johnson will meet Emmanuel Macron, the French president, on Sunday for their first face-to-face talks in four months on a summer of strained relationships. An embarrassing interaction could also emerge on Saturday, with the pair due to pose for a “family photo” of leaders at the G20 summit in Rome.

Mr Macron said Britain’s international ‘credibility’ was at stake, telling the Financial Times: ‘Make no mistake, this is not just for the Europeans but for all of their partners.

“Because when you spend years negotiating a treaty and a few months later you do the opposite of what was decided on the aspects that suit you the least, that is not a great sign of your credibility.”

France is threat of a cross-Channel trade war because he accuses Great Britain and Jersey of refusing to grant permits French fishermen to operate in their coastal waters.

The story continues

On Friday evening, both sides claimed the other violated the Brexit trade deal between the EU and the UK.

In his letter to the President of the Commission, sent on Thursday, Mr Castex wrote: “It seems necessary for the European Union to show its full determination to obtain full respect for the agreement by the United Kingdom and to assert its rights in using the levers at its disposal in a firm, supportive and proportionate manner.

A key element of the letter from Castex reads: ‘It therefore seems necessary for the EU to show its full determination to secure full respect for the agreement by the UK and to assert its rights using the levers. at its disposal … It is essential to clearly show to European public opinion that honoring the commitments made is not negotiable and that it is more difficult to leave the union than to stay there.

However, speaking as he arrived in Rome for the G20 summit of world leaders on Friday evening, Mr Johnson said: “We are concerned that there may be a violation of the terms of the Trade Cooperation Agreement implicit in what is happening. We will stand ready to take appropriate action.”

He stressed that any breach of the agreement by a partner is “something we have to respond to”.

The Prime Minister tried to limit the personal feud with Mr. Macron, signaling that he would use Sunday’s meeting to stress that France is “one of our best, oldest and closest allies, friends and partners” and adding, “The bond that binds us and unites us is far stronger than the turbulence that currently exists in the relationship.”

His remarks struck a different tone from the pugilistic comments of French ministers this week. They said the disagreement amounted to a “fight” and warned that there will be “no tolerance, no indulgence” of British ships.

In apparent reference to those explosions, Mr Johnson said there could be “people on either side of the Channel” trying to project “disharmony” for selfish ends, but added: “I don’t don’t think Emmanuel shares that perspective personally at all. “

Mr Johnson has not seen Mr Macron face to face since their talks in Cornwall at the G7 summit in June, meaning their Sunday meeting will be the first in four months. Since then, a series of diplomatic feuds have seen their relations deteriorate both personally and professionally, according to government sources.

A cabinet minister told The Telegraph last month that Mr Macron was “very sharp and very conceited”, reflecting the animosity in some quarters towards the French leader. A government source who has heard talks between Mr Johnson and Mr Macron in recent months expressed surprise at the French president’s outspoken tone.

Earlier on Friday, after talks between Lord Frost, the Brexit Minister, and Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission Vice-President, London issued a new statement warning Paris of retaliation.

A spokesperson said if France followed through on its threats, the UK could launch “dispute settlement proceedings”, arguing that the UK-EU trade deal had been violated, or enforce ” enforcement process and stringent checks “on EU vessels in UK waters. .

For her part, Wendy Morton, the Minister for Europe, expressed concern about the “unjustified measures” announced by Paris to Catherine Colonna, the Ambassador of France, who called for a meeting on Friday.

France was also facing calls in Europe to drop threats to drag the bloc into a trade war with Britain. In a blow to Mr Macron, Germany ordered Paris to back down and leave it to EU and UK negotiators to resolve the dispute.

Some European diplomats have claimed the French president was using the dispute to gain support before next year’s presidential elections. A source said: “It is clear that France is again using the EU for its own national interests. But without the support of the EU, there are questions about what Emmanuel Macron can actually achieve.”

The commission, which is negotiating on behalf of the bloc, confirmed receipt of Mr Castex’s letter and said it was analyzing the sanctions proposed by France to determine whether they were in line with the Brexit trade deal.

However, raising doubts that Mr Macron would pull the trigger on the sanctions, the commission revealed that it had not been officially informed of its intentions. A spokesperson said: “We will carefully assess any specific action.”

Industry sources also claimed they had not received any detailed information about Mr Macron’s plans to slow down cross-Channel trade.

During intense negotiations, Britain agreed to approve permits for four more French boats, bringing the total to 16 out of 47 applications. Earlier this week, the committee agreed to withdraw 17 claims due to “weak evidence” to prove their status under the post-Brexit trade deal.

There is also anger in Paris against Jersey, which he said issued less than half of the 216 permits he had applied for.

Julien Denormandie, France’s agriculture minister, suggested there had been no progress in the talks and insisted that Paris was right to threaten the UK with sanctions.

He said: “What is certain is that you have to be firm. After nine months of talks, the British are not honoring their signature. When a partner does not honor his signature, when after so long the negotiations are still not progressing, it is quite normal for France to put in place retaliatory measures to make things happen. “

So far, only Ireland has publicly supported Mr Macron in his dispute with Mr Johnson. Thomas Byrne, Minister for Europe, said: “Vessels fishing in traditional waters should be allowed to continue. We support all efforts to resolve this issue quickly, ensure compliance and protect affected communities. “

Meanwhile, the crew of a British trawler detained by French authorities was advised to stay on board for their own safetyy while tensions continued in the fishing row.

French authorities have said the master of the Cornelis Gert Jan was ordered to appear in court on August 11 next year on charges of operating in French territorial waters without a valid license.

Scottish seafood giant Macduff Shellfish, the ship’s owner, has insisted it is operating legally. The trawler was detained while its captain was questioned and threatened with a fine of € 75,000.

Andrew Brown, manager of MacDuff Shellfish, said it appeared the boat fell under an “extremely technical rule” after installing a more powerful engine earlier this year.

“It may be that the assembly of the engine resulted in the renewal of the license,” he said. “But these are new licenses and the whole area is extremely complex. These are technical offenses rather than substantive and could have been resolved with a phone call. We are working with the UK government and our legal team to resolve this problem.”

On Friday evening, British Embassy staff arrived on the boat to speak to the captain and his crew. The French prosecutor left the boat and said she did not know when he would be allowed to leave Le Havre. The skipper then left the boat with his lawyer and indicated that they were not leaving Le Havre on Friday evening.