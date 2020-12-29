Britain mourns valuable educational exchange program ended by Brexit

After closing his university in Scotland in the spring due to the coronavirus, forcing him to study online from home, Jack Boag kept his spirits up by dreaming of what to expect for the upcoming academic year: a semester to abroad at the University of Amsterdam.

But his hopes of participating in the EU-wide student exchange program known as Erasmus were dashed last week after Britain and Europe. finally reached a deal on Brexit. As part of the announcement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain would pull out of Erasmus, citing its high costs.

“For me, Erasmus has been the most direct benefit of European cooperation,” said Mr Boag, a 20-year-old history and international relations student at the University of Aberdeen. “Let’s go.”