Britain in ‘final roll’ as trade talks with EU set to resume

By Alistair Smout and Gabriela Baczynska

LONDON / BRUSSELS, December 5 (Reuters) – Negotiators from Britain and the European Union will meet in Brussels on Sunday for what the British team said was a final roll of the dice to secure a post-trade deal. Brexit.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke on Saturday and called on their teams to resume talks in a final attempt to overcome significant differences.

Both sides acknowledge that time is running out to strike a deal before a transitional deal expires at the end of the year and sources gave a pessimistic reading after Johnson and von der Leyen spoke on Saturday.

“This is the last roll of the dice,” said a British source close to the negotiations.

“There is a fair deal to be made that works for both sides, but it will only happen if the EU is prepared to respect the basic principles of sovereignty and control.”

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said Sunday’s talks with his British counterpart David Frost would show whether a new trade deal could be reached.

In a joint statement after their call, Johnson and von der Leyen said “no deal is possible” if differences on the three thorny issues of governance, fisheries and competition rules, known as the rules fair play, were not resolved.

Negotiations were suspended on Friday after hopes for a deal earlier in the week faded, with the UK team saying the EU had made demands incompatible with its sovereignty and warning that negotiations could end without a deal .

If they fail to come to an agreement, a five-year Brexit divorce will end haphazardly, as will Britain and its former EU partners grappling with the economic cost of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Report by Alistair Smout in London and Gabriela Baczynska in Brussels; editing by Alexander Smith)