Britain faces major Brexit challenges after last minute deal – Times of India
LONDON: Britain set to move into a new chapter on Friday after reaching a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, as EU envoys awaited a briefing on a deal reached only after months of tortuous negotiations.
The country will no longer tumble from a “borderline” trade on January 1, avoiding a mountain of tariffs and quotas.
But major changes are inevitable as Britain leaves the EU single market for good and free movement with the bloc ends after nearly half a century of integration.
Britain was in a stalled transition period still subject to bloc rules since its formal departure from the EU on January 31.
Standing in front of a Downing Street Christmas tree in a Thursday night video message, Prime Minister Boris Johnson touted the hundreds of pages of text as “a” good deal for all of Europe “and a” gift “for Britain.
The address was “a speech of victory”, Anand Menonthe UK director in a changing Europe think tank told AFP.
“Boris Johnson was elected Prime Minister to do Brexit, he has now definitely done Brexit,” Menon said.
Johnson has come under fierce criticism for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, which has so far claimed nearly 70,000 lives, the heaviest toll in Europe.
In recent days, thousands of trucks have been backed up at Channel ports after France and other European partners blocked crossings due to increased cases of a new variant of the virus believed to spread further. quickly.
Some have pointed out that the transport chaos, which raised fears of a shortage of fresh produce, could be a glimpse of what awaits the country if it leaves the EU’s single market without a deal.
The EU has given Britain unprecedented tariff-free and quota-free access to its single market of 450 million consumers.
But in return he secured LondonBritain’s commitment to abide by its ever-changing rules in areas such as environmental protection, labor regulations and taxation, aimed at preventing Britain from undermining businesses in the inside the block.
The UK has also pledged to ensure it will not abuse state aid to businesses to seek an unfair advantage.
It was the fish issue that emerged as the latest stumbling block this week when London pushed to cut the share of EU fishing fleets in the estimated 650 million annual transport by more than a third. ‘euros (586 million pounds, 790 million dollars).
The final agreement called for a 25 percent reduction to be phased in over a period of five and a half years.
EU officials have pledged to back their fisheries sector through painful cuts, a major drawback to a deal that European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called “fair and balanced” in the together.
As the agreement is now shared with the 27 member countries of the Union, their ambassadors will meet in Brussels on Christmas Day.
They should take two or three days to analyze the agreement and decide whether to approve its provisional implementation.
For Britain, “that a deal has been reached is in many ways a remarkable achievement,” the Times newspaper said.
Nonetheless, the final package is “a source of relief rather than celebration,” he added, with new restrictions including the end of free movement in the UK for European workers and in the EU for workers. the British.
Young people will be hit by Britain’s withdrawal from the continent Erasmus student exchange program, which will be replaced by a local program named in honor of pioneer computer scientist Alan Turing.
“The deal is hardly the end of the process. Now that (Johnson) has kept his promise to make Brexit, his challenge is to get it right,” the Times warned.
The Left Guardian was harder, saying “Johnson deserves no credit for dodging a calamity that loomed so near because he was moving so eagerly towards it.”
In fact, the newspaper added, the agreement “calls for an immediate downgrade of the UK economy.”
British MPs are expected to debate the text of the deal on Wednesday, but there is no doubt that it will be approved after the opposition Labor Party has pledged support.
On the European side, the provisional approval of national capitals must be followed by a vote the European Parliament early 2021.
