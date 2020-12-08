World
Britain expects next batch of Pfizer vaccine next week, health minister says – Times of India
LONDON: Great Britain is convinced that the next lot of Pfizer vaccine will be delivered next week, its Minister of Health Matt Hancock, after Margaret keenan became the first Briton to be vaccinated on Tuesday.
“We have great confidence in the delivery which will take place next week,” Hancock said. Sky News.
He said he felt “quite moved” seeing photos of the first ongoing vaccination, adding that the program was starting in 70 hospitals across the UK.
Britain is expected to receive several million additional doses of immunization during this month, he added.
“We have great confidence in the delivery which will take place next week,” Hancock said. Sky News.
He said he felt “quite moved” seeing photos of the first ongoing vaccination, adding that the program was starting in 70 hospitals across the UK.
Britain is expected to receive several million additional doses of immunization during this month, he added.
Source link