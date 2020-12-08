World

Britain expects next batch of Pfizer vaccine next week, health minister says – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 14 Less than a minute

LONDON: Great Britain is convinced that the next lot of Pfizer vaccine will be delivered next week, its Minister of Health Matt Hancock, after Margaret keenan became the first Briton to be vaccinated on Tuesday.
“We have great confidence in the delivery which will take place next week,” Hancock said. Sky News.
He said he felt “quite moved” seeing photos of the first ongoing vaccination, adding that the program was starting in 70 hospitals across the UK.
Britain is expected to receive several million additional doses of immunization during this month, he added.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 14 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

As Britain begins vaccinations, here are the answers to some common questions.

20 mins ago

Scientists Criticize Report Microwave Attacks Could Cause ‘Havana Syndrome’ Among US Diplomats

1 hour ago

German leaders to discuss tougher COVID-19 measures this week – RBB

3 hours ago

South Korea orders COVID-19 vaccines for 88% of the population

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button