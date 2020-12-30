Britain clears Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford and AstraZeneca

LONDON – Britain on Wednesday became the first country to give emergency clearance to the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, paving the way for a cheap, easy-to-store snapshot that much of the world will count on to help end the pandemic.

In a bold move to speed up vaccinations, a UK government advisory body has ordered clinicians to give as many people as possible their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, without reserving supplies for planned second doses.

Instead of administering both vaccines within a month, clinicians will wait up to 12 weeks to give people their second doses, the government said, a move that applies to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as well as ‘the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that Britain has authorized. at the beginning of this month.

As the vaccine rollout moved slowly across Britain and the United States, British officials heard calls to delay second doses in order to give more people the partial protection of a single dose. Matt Hancock, the Secretary of Health, said people will start receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine early next week.