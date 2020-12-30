Britain clears Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford and AstraZeneca
LONDON – Britain on Wednesday became the first country to give emergency clearance to the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, paving the way for a cheap, easy-to-store snapshot that much of the world will count on to help end the pandemic.
In a bold move to speed up vaccinations, a UK government advisory body has ordered clinicians to give as many people as possible their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, without reserving supplies for planned second doses.
Instead of administering both vaccines within a month, clinicians will wait up to 12 weeks to give people their second doses, the government said, a move that applies to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as well as ‘the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that Britain has authorized. at the beginning of this month.
As the vaccine rollout moved slowly across Britain and the United States, British officials heard calls to delay second doses in order to give more people the partial protection of a single dose. Matt Hancock, the Secretary of Health, said people will start receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine early next week.
For Britain, where hospitals are overwhelmed by a deluge of new cases, more contagious variant of the virus, the decision of its pharmaceutical regulator offered a hope of reprieve. The health service is preparing to vaccinate a million people a week soon at makeshift sites in football stadiums and racetracks.
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is fast becoming the dominant form of inoculation in the world. At $ 3 to $ 4 a dose, it’s a fraction of the cost of some other vaccines. And it can be shipped and stored at normal refrigeration temperatures for six months, rather than in the ultra-cold freezers required by rival vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, making it easier to administer to people living in poorest and hardest to reach areas. world.
When given in two full doses, AstraZeneca’s vaccine has been shown to be 62% effective in clinical trials – considerably lower than the approximately 95% effectiveness achieved by injections from Pfizer and Moderna. For reasons scientists do not yet understand, AstraZeneca’s vaccine was shown to be 90% effective in a small group of volunteers who received an initial dose at half strength.
Announcing the authorization on Wednesday, the UK Department of Health did not immediately say which dosing regimen had been authorized, or whether clinicians would be given leeway to choose between the two.
Beyond dosage issues, the UK health service must also figure out how to persuade people to take a vaccine that appears to be less effective than other vaccines available, but which could nevertheless hasten the end of a death-killing pandemic. hundreds of people every day in Britain and thousands more around the world.
The authorization was based on data from advanced clinical trials in Great Britain and Brazil. India’s drug regulator is also expected to decide soon whether or not to approve the vaccine, which is made there by a local vaccine producer, the serum institute.
A decision is further in the United States, where the Food and Drug Administration is awaiting data from a separate clinical trial. The study was halted in September and delayed by nearly seven weeks – much longer than in other countries – as regulators investigated whether a disease in a participant in Britain was linked to the vaccine. US regulators eventually cleared the lawsuit.
In recent days, the Oxford scientists who developed the vaccine have embarked on a debate on both sides of the Atlantic over whether to delay scheduled second doses of this and other vaccines in order to give more of people partial protection of a single dose. Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said in a radio interview Monday that “it makes a lot of sense to start with as many people as possible” by delaying the second dose.
AstraZeneca has set itself more ambitious manufacturing targets than other vaccine makers, saying it expects to be able to manufacture up to three billion doses next year. At two doses per person, this would be enough to inoculate nearly one in five people worldwide. The company is committed to making it available at cost worldwide until at least July 2021 and in the poorest countries in perpetuity.
But the firm was also sued by communication errors which damaged its relationship with US regulators and raised doubts as to whether the vaccine will withstand intense public and scientific scrutiny. These errors delayed the vaccine schedule in the United States, where senior FDA officials were stunned to learn of the September clinical trial hiatus not from AstraZeneca, but from the media.
These setbacks have not dampened enthusiasm in Britain for the country’s main local vaccine, a vaccine that analysts say could turn the tide of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s career tenure if rolled out quickly.
After ordering 100 million doses, of which 40 million are expected to be available by March, Britain has made AstraZeneca the linchpin of its vaccination strategy. Since the authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine on December 2, Britain has used it to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of people. But the country has struggled to administer it beyond hospitals and doctor’s offices, leaving some of its highest priority beneficiaries, such as nursing home residents, still vulnerable.
A small number of volunteers in the UK clinical trial received their first half-dose due to a measurement problem. Oxford had hired an outside manufacturer to produce the vaccine for the trial. But when the researchers received a sample of the vaccine, they found that its strength was twice as high as what the manufacturer had found using a different measurement technique. Unsure of what measurement to trust, the researchers decided to cut the dose in half to make sure the volunteers didn’t get double the originally planned dose. Later, the Oxford researchers confirmed that their reading was too high and they returned to the dose originally planned for the second shot.
In the smallest group of 2,741 people who received the first half-strength dose or meningococcal vaccine as a control, the vaccine was found to be 90% effective. However, none of these participants were over 55, making it difficult to know if these findings would hold true in older people.
Scientists from AstraZeneca and Oxford said they were unsure why the initial dose at half strength was so much more effective. But they expressed confidence in their results, especially the finding that no one who received the vaccine in clinical trials developed severe Covid-19 or was hospitalized.
“We think we’ve found the winning formula and how to achieve efficacy that after two doses is up there with everyone,” Pascal Soriot, managing director of AstraZeneca, told The Times of London. an interview published on Saturday. The company has not published any evidence of efficacy rates as high as those of Pfizer or Moderna. “I can’t tell you more because we’ll be releasing at some point,” Soriot told The Times.
Earlier this month, scientists at Oxford released provisional results from clinical trials of the vaccine in The Lancet. The future final results of these trials should not differ significantly from the provisional data, as is generally the case in clinical research.
AstraZeneca’s US trial recruited over 27,000 participants last week, just below its goal of 30,000. The trial could have results and, if positive, lead to emergency clearance in the United States in February or March, said Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. federal effort to speed up coronavirus vaccines, said at a press conference. last week.
AstraZeneca executives have publicly launched several ideas to collect additional data on the most promising dosing regimen. In November, they said they were considering adding an arm to the ongoing US trial or starting a new global trial. But so far none of these proposals have come to fruition.
