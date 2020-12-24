World
Britain and the EU: timeline of a troubled marriage – Times of India
LONDON: Britain and the European Union, which were set to announce a post-Brexit trade deal on Thursday, have had an often troubled history.
On August 9, 1961, Great Britain officially asked to join what was then called the European Economic Community (EEC).
But France President Charles de Gaulle contested the request in 1963 and closed the door again in 1967.
Great Britain finally entered the EEC on January 1, 1973, along with Ireland and Denmark, after the departure of De Gaulle.
In a referendum organized by the new Labor government on whether to stay in the EEC on June 5, 1975, over 67% of Britons voted “Yes”.
On November 30, 1979, the new Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher demanded a discount on the British contribution to the European budget, saying: “I want my money back”. She succeeded in 1984.
Thatcher delivers a speech in the Belgian city of Bruges on September 20, 1988, which becomes a rallying cry among Eurosceptics for less European political integration.
The Maastricht Treaty of 1992 inaugurated a new era of political and economic integration. Britain obtains a withdrawal of certain provisions, including joining a planned single currency.
After infighting over Europe in his government Conservative party, Prime Minister John Major survived a vote of confidence on July 23, 1993.
In a June 23, 2016 referendum held after the Conservatives came to power in 2015, Britain voted 52% to 48% to leave the EU. Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned to stay, resigns.
the the following year CameronTheresa May’s successor begins the two-year countdown to Britain leaving the bloc with a formal letter of formal notice to EU President Donald Tusk.
Britain and the EU reach an agreement on a divorce deal in November 2018.
Britain’s lower house of parliament votes against the deal on January 15, 2019, the first of three times it will.
Brexit is then delayed twice, until Halloween on October 31.
Leader of the Brexit campaign Boris Johnson replaces May as Prime Minister on July 24, promising to withdraw Britain from the EU with or without a deal.
With time passing, October 17 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Johnson announce agreement on a new draft Brexit deal.
The British parliament is delaying its vote on the text, forcing Johnson to ask Brussels for a further delay of Brexit. It is set for January 31, 2020.
In a snap election on December 12, Johnson’s Tories won a large parliamentary majority, ensuring an easy passage to his divorce deal.
On January 31, 2020, Brexit finally takes place.
Critical talks on future relations and trade with the bloc then begin in March, but interrupt the deadline after the deadline as negotiators try to avoid a no-deal Brexit on December 31.
