Britain and European Union reach last-minute trade deal after Brexit

LONDON – A few days before the deadline, the UK and the European Union have agreed to a post-Brexit trade agreement Thursday, marking the end of a four-year saga that engulfed British politics and revealed a deep cultural divide it shows no signs of healing.

“A deal is done,” a UK government spokesperson said in a statement.

“This agreement marks the start of a new relationship between the UK and the EU,” the spokesperson said. “One we’ve always wanted – a thriving trade and economic relationship between a sovereign UK and our European partners and friends.”

Both sides will present the deal as a political victory, saving the UK and the 27 other EU members from the threat of a “no-deal” Brexi – widely regarded as a nightmare scenario it would hurt economies on both sides.

In reality, however, this deal is what experts call a “hard Brexit” free trade agreement. It focuses largely on quotas and tariffs but does not avoid regulatory controls of goods at the border, which experts say could cause chaos at ports, price hikes and even shortages.

Image: Anti-Brexit protesters (Han Yan / Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images)

The UK voted to leave the EU in 2016 and after years of torturous politics, it finally came to an end on January 31 of this year. Until December 31, it is in a “transition period” with the other 27 EU countries, keeping the same rules while trying to negotiate a deal.

Negotiators shuttled between London and Brussels for months. For most of that time, it seemed like they would be unable to break the deadlock, which centered on how to prevent Britain from gaining an unfair advantage over its newly separated neighbors and over rights. fishing.

Now that it has been agreed by negotiators, the deal will need to be approved by EU leaders, who have been consulted constantly throughout the trade talks, and UK lawmakers in the House of Commons, where Johnson holds a strong majority and the opposition Labor Party is not. should get in its way.

The initial Brexit vote was decided at 52% to 48 but polls now systematically show that many people believe was a mistake.

Brexit still has millions of supporters. They see it as a way to break free from the common rules of Europe, allowing Britain to make its own trade deals and control its borders – usually a euphemism for tighter immigration controls.

But independent economists are almost united in agreeing that any form of Brexit will hurt the UK economically, an inevitable consequence of the exit of the world’s biggest political and economic club – not to mention its biggest trading partner.

This year Covid-19 triggered Britain’s worst recession in 300 years; the pain caused by Brexit is expected to be even worse, according to the government’s Office of Fiscal Responsibility.

According to the UK government’s own estimates, even an ambitious trade deal between United Kingdom and United States would not be sufficient to compensate for this damage.

Meanwhile, political critics fear that in a world where Washington, Beijing, and Brussels vie for hegemonic influence, Britain’s exit from the EU will reduce it to an intermediate outsider.