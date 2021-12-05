Britain and Denmark are reporting an increase in known cases of Omicron.

Since then, countries in the region have reimposed restrictions to quell the resurgence of cases, with stricter rules specifically for the unvaccinated. In Austria, the first European country to enter major containment in response to the latest wave, tens of thousands took to the streets Saturday in mass protest. Germany this week announced severe restrictions that would prevent unvaccinated people to enter bars, restaurants and other public spaces. And France imposed a requirement for inbound travelers from outside the European Union to present a negative coronavirus test.

UK officials said on Sunday they were still assessing the potential impact of the new variant. But increasing the use of vaccines and boosters would be the “safest defense,” Dominic Raab, British Deputy Prime Minister, told the BBC.

“Our message is: Enjoy Christmas this year. Deploying the vaccine means we are able to do it, ”said Raab.

Britain reported an average of 44,385 daily cases last week, an increase of 11% compared to two weeks ago. Deaths, on the other hand, fell by 20% during this period.

Britain imposed new restrictions last week to fight Omicron, including the requirement for all international travelers to be tested for coronavirus within 48 hours of departure and an additional test within two days of arrival. The government has also made it compulsory to wear masks in indoor spaces such as public transport and shopping malls.