Bringing Lebanese children back to school after multiple crises

During Yasmine Sherif’s visit to UNRWA schools in Ein El Hilweh, Lebanon, she told the children, “I believe in you and I believe in your strength.” ECW continues to help Palestinian refugee children in Lebanon overcome the impact of COVID-19 on their education. Credit: ECW / Fouad Choufany

BEIRUT, Lebanon, Dec. 15 (IPS) – Education and health care were top priorities when the United Nations pledged to work for a better future by setting 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to be achieved by ‘by 2030.

The global COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the harsh socio-economic challenges in recent years, has led several countries to fail to meet the SDGs. Lebanon is one such country: Lebanon hosts the highest proportion of refugees per capita of the local population in the world, and since 1948 it has been home to a large community of Palestinian refugees. Since 2011, it has seen over a million Syrians – many of them children – cross the border into an already overburdened and underfunded society with challenges of pre-existing and continuing education for refugee children, host community and Lebanese. Most of these refugees live in difficult conditions, with children having little or no access to education. According to a 2018 assessment by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 58% of refugees between the ages of 5 and 18 were out of school and lived in extreme poverty.

Ongoing political conflicts with an escalation of corruption at the end of 2019, combined with the forced lockdown of the pandemic in 2020, the Lebanese currency devalued by 80%. Soon, tuition fees became unaffordable with 55% of the Lebanese population living below the poverty line according to the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA). In addition, the pandemic has forced the transition from classroom courses to online courses; Yet many students did not have access to appropriate teaching materials and internet connections to continue their regular studies.

These obstacles to making progress towards SDG 4 (inclusive and equitable quality education for all), worsened after the devastating explosion in Beirut in August 2020, which devastated almost the entire city, causing massive destruction of the city. ‘at least 163 schools in the Lebanese capital. More than 85,000 students have been affected as a result, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The country has received substantial external aid to help rebuild Beirut and put it back on its feet. Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises, which helps transform the delivery of education in emergencies, in close coordination with UNESCO Beirut and the Lebanese Ministry of Education and Higher Education, quickly provided $ 1.5 million. as a first emergency response to rehabilitate 40 severely damaged schools in Beirut and to provide new school equipment to 94 public schools to replace those damaged by the explosion.

This follows an initial grant from ECW for education in Lebanon which lasted a year and a half from August 2018 to help refugee and host community children access quality education. ECW Director Yasmine Sherif was on the ground in Lebanon over the past week, along with a team of experts, to meet with government, UN and civil society partners in Lebanon and to assess first-hand and develop a strategy for rolling out a new multi-year education resilience program, especially as challenges related to COVID-19 persist.

Refugee children in Al Abrar ITS, Lebanon, where ECW is supporting partner NGO AVSI to increase the learning of thousands of Syrian refugees and vulnerable Lebanese children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: ECW / Fouad Choufany

IPS spoke with Yasmine Sherif and the ECW team, including Nasser Faqih, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Maarten Barends, Head of Humanitarian Liaison, to discuss the current state of children and education in the Lebanon and what their mission in the country has uncovered so far.

IPS: What do you miss the most right now for Lebanese students, especially after the multiple disasters in Lebanon in 2020?

Cherif: The biggest obstacle to providing quality and inclusive education to marginalized and crisis-affected Lebanese children and they are many, Syrian refugees, Palestinian refugees and anyone else marginalized, is financial resources. Lebanon faces the severe impact of multiple crises on the lives and education of the country’s children and youth – socio-economic challenges, COVID-19, a large refugee population and, more recently, the devastating explosion in Beirut. . That is why I am making an urgent appeal for additional funding to support these children. We all need to invest in education in Lebanon today; if not now, it may soon be too late. I call on public and private sector donors around the world to support the Lebanese education system in the current emergency.

IPS: While funds have been allocated to rehabilitate damaged schools and to deal with COVID-19, what is a sustainable plan for Lebanese students in terms of access to quality education for years to come?

Faqih: Due to the crisis that occurred with the Syrian refugees, there has been a lot of pressure on the public system and there has also been a challenge in the quality of education in English language schools and French-speaking schools. Today, with the economic crisis, many Lebanese children are abandoning private education to return to public education, which puts more pressure on the public education system and it needs urgent financial support. To achieve long-term change, I think we ultimately need to look at the quality of education in terms of curricula; capacity building of teachers; and ensure that universal education, which has always been the motto in Lebanon, continues and that public schools return to their place.

IPS: What have you seen in terms of lessons at school in the face of the challenges and measures of COVID-19?

Cherif: Due to pandemic lockdowns, much of the learning is now done online, through distance learning, often via a smartphone. But if you only have one Smartphone in the family but several children, this obviously impacts access to learning. But the Lebanese are resilient and know the importance of education for their children. I was inspired by those who, even if there are four children in a family, this Smartphone is shared between all. Yesterday, in the camp of the United Nations Relief Agency (UNRWA), they showed us how they respect the mixed approach that is currently being applied throughout Lebanon. It’s a double shift of dividing the students in half, one week one group comes to school with social distancing and the other week the other group’s turn.

Refugee children and their families meet Yasmine Sherif with partner NGOs Save the Children and Mouvement Social in Halba, northern Lebanon. With the educational programs funded by ECW, the educational future of children is transformed for the better. Credit: ECW / Fouad Choufany

Sherif told IPS that the main goal of the team in Lebanon is to examine the educational crises facing the country and to advocate globally for more funds to facilitate access to education for all. She particularly emphasized the importance of creating educational opportunities for marginalized communities and refugees during the global pandemic. ECW is currently working closely with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education on a multi-year education resilience program for the next three years in Lebanon.

During their visit, the ECW team met with several Lebanese organizations to develop plans to execute the new multi-year resilience program investment to support the education of refugees, host communities and Lebanese children. ECW has already invested $ 6 million and is planning an additional $ 11 million in 2021, for a total of at least $ 17 million. The multi-year program focuses on capacity and access to education, among other factors, and is renewable every three years. Sherif explained that the long-term commitment to education is only possible if governments take out “concessional loans at very low interest rates” and reiterated that “grants alone will not help. Lebanon cannot regain its education system ”. Sherif told IPS that if the world recognizes the various crises that Lebanon is currently going through and stands in solidarity by increasing financial assistance to its education sector, Lebanon could still achieve SDG 4 by 2030. “It’s happening” it’s just about taking action now, ”she said.

Another active partner in the field, Jennifer Moorehead, National Director of Save the Children, told IPS that she provides each child with a learning kit that includes basic supplies, learning aids, etc., as well as mobile data recharge cards so that children are able to engage in activities through online assistance. This learning kit is crucial, given the difficult socio-economic situation of many families.

During his six-day mission to the country, Sherif met: representatives of the Lebanese government, including the Minister of Education and Higher Education; the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator; United Nations agencies, including UNRWA, UNESCO, UNICEF and UNHCR; civil society and bilateral partners, including Save the Children, AVSI, NRC, IRC and World Vision; and donors in the country.

