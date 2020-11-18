Bringing clean tap water to rural villages in the Polynesian island nation of Tuvalu

Technical experts measure the salinity of groundwater wells on Vaitupu Island, Tuvalu. This month, work will begin on the construction of the network of reservoirs and pipelines that will eventually deliver clean water from the north of Vaitupu Island to the 1,500 people living in the villages of Tumaseu and Asau to the south. Courtesy: Pacific Community

CANBERRA, Nov. 18 (IPS) – Rural communities on one of the nine islands that make up the Polynesian nation of Tuvalu anticipate how life will change when they are connected to clean water for the first time.

Although it is surrounded by millions of square kilometers of ocean, just over half of the 12 million people who live in the Pacific Island region have access to safe drinking water, the lowest of all regions of the world. In Tuvalu’s remote island communities and throughout the region, the lack of clean water is a major obstacle to disease prevention, lifelong health and development progress.

Pisi Seleganiu, whose family lives in villages on Vaitupu Island, located about 120 kilometers northwest of the main Funafuti atoll in Tuvalu, told IPS: “It affects their daily life a lot. The only source is rainwater; the problem is that when it gets dry, there is no additional water supply. People use a lot of fuel to get to the other end of the island to get water and bring it back to the villages. ??

This month, work will begin on the construction of the network of reservoirs and pipelines that will eventually carry groundwater from wells in the north of Vaitupu Island to the 1,500 people who live in the villages of Tumaseu and Asau in the south. It is the culmination of years of consultation between the island’s customary chiefs and the regional development organization, Pacific Community, headquartered in New Caledonia, on traditional knowledge of water resources.

Located in the central Pacific Ocean between Kiribati in the northeast and Fiji in the south, The estimated population of Tuvalu at 10,580 people reside on low islands; the highest altitude is 4.6 meters. Fresh surface water sources are very rare. There are no rivers, for example, and islanders rely heavily on rainwater for drinking, cooking and hygiene.

?? Tuvalu is lucky to have a lot of rain every year ?? Collecting rainwater with adequate storage is the only sustainable way to maintain the supply of the population, ?? Uatea Salesa, project manager at the Pacific Community for the Vaitupu Water Security Project, told IPS. But he added that during times of drought, even rainwater was not sufficient.

The atoll nation is highly vulnerable to the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) climatic phenomenon, an alternating pattern of changes in water temperature in the tropical Pacific Ocean, known as El Niño and La Niña , which in turn result in hot and cold. atmospheric changes and periods of fluctuating precipitation. In 2011 Tuvalu experienced a severe drought, attributed to La Niña, after months without rain, which led the government to announce a state of emergency and freshwater supplies airlifted to the country by international donors.

Population growth has also increased pressure on the country’s water resources. Tuvalu has a total area of ​​only 26 square kilometers and a population density of 408 inhabitants per square kilometer, resulting in a huge demand for consumption of a fragile natural resource.

Strengthening water security in the country is a top priority for the government of Tuvalu, and to this end, desalination has been explored.

Desalination was installed to supplement the government water supply on Funafuti Island and some of the northern islands as relief during periods of low rainfall and during drought, ?? Said Salesa. But desalination is an expensive technology and will not be sustainable if it becomes an alternative source of water supply.

Tuvalu Public Works staff conduct geophysical surveys to identify the thickness of the underlying freshwater lens to determine the potential for groundwater development. Courtesy: Pacific Communit.

Soseala Tinilau, director of the Tuvalu government’s Ministry of the Environment, told IPS that the challenges of water management and supply also included the low capacity of households to store clean water and continually maintain gutters and water tanks.

The importance of clean water for life and human development, as well as national, was highlighted by Dr Stuart Minchin, Managing Director of the Pacific Community, on the occasion of World Water Day, March 22 this year.

?? Lack of access to safe drinking water and sanitation poses a serious health risk, especially for children, and a fundamental development constraint for Pacific countries ??. While access to safe drinking water and sanitation is a basic human right that many of us take for granted, it is a right currently denied to more than two-thirds of Pacific Islanders, especially those in rural areas, informal communities on the outskirts of the region’s growing urban areas and on the hundreds of small islands dotted around the Pacific, ?? Minchin said.

Clean fresh water is an essential agent, at the moment, in the fight against COVID-19, but also in reducing the prevalence of water-borne diseases in the Pacific Islands, such as diarrhea and cholera, which are fatal diseases for young children. And, in an island state, like Tuvalu, which is increasingly tied to the fortunes of climate change, it’s imperative for the pursuit of human habitation.

Water is a matter of survival for the inhabitants of Tuvalu, water is life, ?? Tinilau told IPS.

And in the Pacific, it’s a bigger problem in rural communities, where only 44 percent of people have access to water, compared to 92 percent in cities. In Tumaseu and Asau, on Vaitupu Island, villagers whose livelihoods are mainly associated with fishing have access to dispensaries and sanitation facilities, but life is difficult without a reliable and constant source of water. in communities.

This situation is now set to change after technical experts from the Pacific Community drew on traditional knowledge held by village elders on the location of well water sources and carried out scientific investigations in 2014. This made it possible to map and quantify for the first time the groundwater potential of Vaitupu Island.

?? We checked where they said the location would be, possible sites. We used a technology where we transmitted electrical signals to the ground and then we knew exactly where the water was, the water level … it was great to see the science behind the assessment actually proving the local knowledge, ?? Salesa told IPS.

As the ancients had said, the most extensive lens of groundwater was in the far north of the island, near the coast. The island council then successfully pursued funding requests from the New Zealand government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade for the construction of suspended tanks at the well site and pipelines to bring water directly to the wells. villages. Drinking water should be available in Tumaseu and Asau by June 2022.

?? It will be so beneficial to implement this project. This will help improve the living status of people in both communities. It will make a big difference for health issues, ?? Seleganiu said, adding that villagers will also have more time to devote to income-generating and community development activities, without the tedious work of transporting water by road.