Brightest supermoon since 1948

Crowds in Fremantle, Australia, have a look at the supermoon on Monday, November 14. NASA scientists say the moon is brighter than it has appeared at any level within the final 68 years. Paul Kane/Getty Photos

The moon rises over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on November 14. A supermoon happens when the moon turns into full on the identical days as its perigee, which is the purpose within the moon’s orbit when it’s closest to Earth. Supermoons usually seem like 14% greater and 30% brighter than different full moons. Kin Cheung/AP

The moon seems over the Binhe Yellow River Bridge in Yinchuan, China, on November 14. Qi yingtao/Imaginechina/AP Photos

Evergreen timber are silhouetted on the mountain prime as a supermoon rises over a ranch in Silverthorne, Colorado, on November 14. Jack Dempsey/AP

The supermoon is seen behind the Soyuz spacecraft on the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on November 14. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Photos

The supermoon is seen in Beijing on November 14. Imaginechina/Stringer/Ap Photos

A person rides a horse previous individuals watching the supermoon in Chennai, India, on November 14. ARUN SANKAR/AFP/Getty Photos

The supermoon rises behind the Propylaea above the Historical Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece, on November 14. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Photos

The supermoon is seen above a statue in Vienna, Austria, on November 14. JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Photos

The moon rises behind the Almodovar citadel in Cordoba, Spain, on Sunday, November 13. Miguel Morenatti/AP

The supermoon seems behind the MesseTurm tower in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 13. FRANK RUMPENHORST/DPA/AFP/Getty Photos

A passenger aircraft passes in entrance of the moon, as seen from Whittier, California, on November 13. Nick Ut/AP

Folks stroll alongside the Tagus riverside because the moon rises in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 13. Armando Franca/AP