Bridging the gap between time, distance and mistrust, with music

Ms. Elkayam’s grandparents left Morocco for Israel, more than 2,000 kilometers away, in the 1950s and 1960s, never to return. They joined an exodus of hundreds of thousands of Jews, most of them drawn to the new state of Israel, which left only a few thousand in Morocco.

She grew up in Netivot, a relatively poor town of Sephardic Jews in southern Israel. Their language, music and food survived in such places – until her parents sent her to boarding school when she was 14, Ms. Elkayam said, she did not know any Ashkenazi Jews – but she did. fades over time.

Ms. Elkayam was very close to her father’s mother, who left Tinghir, an Amazigh village in the Atlas Mountains, in 1956. Sephardic immigrants struggled for years in Israel, and Ms. Elkayam said her great -mother lived in her memories of her home, never completely. learn Hebrew or adapt to your new environment. She kept the rhythms of her pastoral life in Morocco, waking up at 5 a.m., making bread every day and socializing with other Moroccan exiles.

“Without faith, religion and memories, she would not have survived,” Ms. Elkayam said. “She lived as if she was still in Tinghir. She had a neighbor with whom she spoke Amazigh. My grandmother was not a happy person, but she always sang.

Ms Elkayam’s parents, teachers who were born in Morocco but left when they were young, made their first trip in 1996. She joked that they only brought back photos of the cemeteries Jewish tourists visit to trace. their family history.

“I have never stopped hearing about Morocco,” she said. “We were talking about Morocco all the time. The Jewish immigrants from Morocco had many problems and difficulties. This is why Morocco has always been present in their memories.

This desire and feeling of displacement, which Ms. Elkayam inherited, is a constant theme in her work, as is the search for her own identity. She has worked hard to improve the Moroccan Arabic in which she sings, and his music videos alternative images of Morocco and Israel.