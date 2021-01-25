Bridging the Gap Between Developed and Developing Countries: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back

Ragmen in Delhi rummaging through a rubbish heap for recyclables. Credit: Dharmendra Yadav / IPS

AMSTERDAM / ROME, January 25 (IPS) – Developing countries as a group have been growing faster than developed countries for several decades. As a result, the ratio of average incomes between the two groups of countries – although still very important – has declined. It’s good news. The other good news is that during this period the number of people living in extreme poverty has also fallen – from 1.9 billion in 1990 to around 650 million in recent years. China recently declared the end of extreme poverty.

The bad news is that much of the increase in income and wealth in many developing countries has been concentrated at the top, and relatively little has gone to the poor. This includes large, fast growing countries such as China and India.

As a result, most of the population in developing countries lives in a society where income inequalities are increasing. This matters for two reasons:

First, the increase in average GDP in developing countries is not translating as quickly as it should into generalized indicators of well-being such as higher education, real wages, average height and life expectancy. life. It is very disappointing. Second, people are not as happy as they could be. After all, happiness is influenced not only by what they earn and consume, but also by their place in society and their position in relation to others. The growing divide between the poor and the rich in many countries creates a feeling of depravity and injustice. This makes them highly vulnerable to political turbulence and instability, both of which come at a high cost in terms of economic performance and well-being.

Is rising inequality an inevitable part of the development process, or at least of the early stages of growth? Is it true that we “cannot redistribute poverty”? Is it true that the rich tend to save and invest more and therefore some concentration of income and wealth is needed to generate higher growth? Is it true that only a wealthy and privileged business class has the confidence and appetite for risk and innovation that are a prerequisite for development? It is clearly proven that the answer to all of the above questions is a “NO”. Growth and development can go hand in hand with reducing inequalities and improving the standard of living of the poor.

The historical evidence comes from Western Europe which, at the start of the last century, succeeded in increasing well-being indicators in line with, if not faster, than GDP growth.

To some extent this was due to technical innovations such as those in preventive and curative drugs, but much had to do with improving social services in health and education, opening up to trade. , social protection programs and the strengthening of civil rights, in particular to minorities. and vulnerable groups.

More recently, the experience of several Latin American countries shows how more democracy and strong social protection programs can reduce inequalities and improve the lives of the poor.

The need to fight inequalities has become more urgent with the COVID-19 pandemic. The past year has exacerbated inequalities by increasing unemployment, reducing workers’ wages and hitting the poorest and most vulnerable communities.

Weak social safety nets and poor public health systems have left the poor in dire straits. COVID-19 has particularly hit women who have limited access to health services and jobs. There has been a sharp increase in domestic violence against women and girls.

In view of this worsening situation, can something be done to make growth more equitable? Most certainly – in fact, there are several things that can be done and they fall into two broad categories – more “pro-poor” growth and well-designed social protection programs.

One of the most important pro-poor policies concerns macroeconomic stability. It is often not understood how vulnerable the poor are to inflation, recessions, overvalued exchange rates and high interest rates. It is imperative to keep these key macroeconomic variables under control. It won’t be easy as governments fight the COVID crisis, but it must be done.

The other major element of a pro-poor growth strategy is to improve the access of the poor to the preconditions essential to a productive life. These include improving infrastructure that meets the needs of the poor, such as clean water and sanitation, as well as improving electricity and transport services.

Equally important is better access to health and education; and physical and financial assets, especially credit and land in rural and urban areas. Access to digital services is increasingly important, which is an essential prerequisite for access to new technologies and productivity growth.

Finally, it is essential that developing countries work together to maintain an open trading system that allows them to produce according to their endowments and skill levels.

It is clear that not all poor people will be able to take advantage of the improved opportunities created by pro-poor growth. Factors that exclude them include geographic isolation, gender biases, disabilities, ethnicity, or sometimes outright bad luck where things “just don’t work”.

Currently, only a fraction of the population in developing countries has access to comprehensive social protection programs and safety nets. This must increase dramatically – not as a form of charity but as a form of social responsibility.

Unfortunately, the developing countries are the only ones to chart a way out of the current situation of inequality and poverty. Developed countries that were at the forefront of well-balanced growth have for some time given up this role.

Income inequality in the developed world also began to increase in the 1980s. This has happened not only in strongly market-oriented economies like the United States, but also in historically egalitarian countries like the United States. Germany, Denmark and Sweden.

And this is not only the result of technical or market-induced changes that favor the “tech giants”, for example, but also reflects policy choices such as lowering taxes for the wealthier.

The tendency of governments in developed countries to favor the rich was exacerbated during the financial crisis of 2008, when huge sums of public money were provided in the form of support to financial institutions and large industrial companies considered “too much.” large to be allowed to go bankrupt. “.

The first indications are that something similar may be happening with the post-COVID recovery effort. Substantial amounts of public funds can end up going to big business – rather than the poor – which can exacerbate upward trends in inequality.

In the decades to come, developing countries have a historic chance not only to close the gap in terms of the average income gap with developed countries, but also to improve the quality of that growth.

Daud khanworks as a consultant and advisor for various governments and international agencies. He graduated in Economics from LSE and Oxford – where he was a Rhodes Scholar; and a degree in environmental management from the Imperial College of Science and Technology.He lives partly in Italy and partly in Pakistan

Leila Yasmine Khan is a freelance writer and editor based in the Netherlands. She holds an MA in Philosophy and an MA in Argumentation Theory and Rhetoric – both from the University of Amsterdam – as well as a BA in Philosophy from the University of Rome (Roma Tre). She provided research and editorial support.