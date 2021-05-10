Bridging the digital divide will save our planet

NEW YORK, May 10 (IPS) – Data, analysis and information are essential parts of our race to save humanity from the clear and current risks posed by the climate crisis.

We are heading towards a crash course with oblivion, and we must take definitive and far-reaching action if we are to protect our people and our planet from the devastating effects of rising seas, rising temperatures, conditions. extreme weather and other climate impacts. derail human, social and economic development in the world.

The only problem is, we live in a world of the digital haves and have-nots. Simply put, we need to bridge the Numeric fraction and we must build more effective and actionable climate risk assessments if we are to save humanity from the truly existential risk of this vast and complicated crisis.

Climate risk assessments will make future-proof investments for the next 30 years and provide the evidence we need to meet the low-carbon climate-resilient development goals set out in the Paris Agreement.

Understand the challenge

While we are making progress in improving our ability to model climate change, there are still large gaps in the overlay of vulnerability, environmental and weather data that hamper our ability to accurately assess future risks and build models. effective at local, regional and global levels. .

In Africa, only 26% of weather monitoring stations met OMM reporting requirements from 2019. In developing countries, climate data is still recorded by hand. These datasets date back over 30 years. But with no way to validate its veracity, it offers very little to help us as we work to clearly map and plan various climate scenarios.

Our inability to accurately capture and analyze climate and weather data puts lives at risk and derails development gains.

According to the WMO, “an estimated 108 million people required assistance from the international humanitarian system due to storms, floods, droughts and forest fires in 2018. By 2030, it is estimated that this number could increase by nearly 50 percent at a cost of about US $ 20 billion per year. The situation is particularly serious in Small Island Developing States (PIDs) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs). Since 1970, SIDS have lost US $ 153 billion due to weather, climate and water hazards – a significant amount given that the average SIDS GDP is US $ 13.7 billion. Meanwhile, 1.4 million people (70 percent of the total number of deaths) in LDCs lost their lives due to weather, climate and water hazards during this period. ”

Bridging the digital divide

Progress is underway. In Malawi, decades-old datasets are being digitized, hydrometric stations are sending actionable data live via the cloud, and public-private partnerships are enabling increased analysis of climate data. This means that poor rural farmers can improve their profits and modify their practices to adapt to new climate scenarios. This means that the government can sustain large investments in infrastructure.

In Liberia, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Zambia and other countries in sub-Saharan Africa, inexpensive automatic weather stations are deployed to improve localized data collection, partnerships with the private sector improve information capture and analysis, and vulnerable communities benefit from alerts early and usable climate information.

Governments in Asia and the Pacific are taking important steps to integrate data analysis into ecosystem-based adaptation approaches to proactively respond and plan for multiple vulnerabilities. In the Philippines, the combined impact of mangroves and coastal ecosystems is being assessed to protect vulnerable cities. In Viet Nam, geospatial flood impact assessment protects rural infrastructure. In Tuvalu, new data is being collected through cutting-edge LIDAR technology, or light sensing and telemetry technology, to better understand the topography and unique weather patterns of the country’s atoll islands.

And while large gaps remain and additional funding is needed, there are ways to apply low-tech solutions with high-tech know-how to skip technologies and apply a new vision for weather and climate services.

Just as Africa has failed to provide landlines and can now rely on mobile phones, it can also use mobile networks to collect and share information, satellite and lightning data can improve information sharing. cross-border, rain-proof technology can be applied to improve weather forecasting, automated weather stations can be installed on cell phone towers to provide energy, security and information transmission. Thanks to a far-reaching mobile connection, we can now reach even the most remote farmers with important climate information and farm advisories.

By bringing together the resources and know-how of the private sector, new technologies and new ways of working, there is a chance to bridge the digital divide and pave the way for a climate resilient future.

Benjamin Larroquette is a regional technical advisor for the Nature, Climate and Energy team at UNDP, with a focus on climate information, early warning systems and climate change adaptation.

Reina Otsuka, digital innovation specialist for the Nature, Climate and Energy team at UNDP, is passionate about facilitating innovation processes and the application of digital technologies for sustainable development.

