BRICS hold annual unity fair

Leaders of BRICS countries attend 13th annual summit despite diplomatic tensions within the group (Image: Alamy)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sep 22 (IPS) – Amid public skepticism and disinterest, domestic crises and the Covid-19 backdrop, last week the BRICS countries delivered on their pledge to hold a annual summit without showing the signs of disunity that has beset the group in recent years.

So what is it that still holds the bloc of so-called emerging nations together?

In a virtual event, the heads of state of the host country, India, Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa renewed for the thirteenth time the group’s commitment to cooperation, during the ‘an event that took place without incident, contrary to beards from last year. It also didn’t generate much public interest.

Internet searches for BRICS-related news at the summit fell to one of their lowest levels in the group’s history, according to Google Trends. Online searches typically peak in popularity at the event, but rarely have garnered as much interest as the peak of 2014, when the bloc launched the New Development Bank (NDB).

Skepticism towards the advance of the bloc reigns. It was launched in 2009 with industrialized countries in the throes of financial crisis with high – perhaps too high – expectations about its potential to redefine global governance. Today, even one of the most enthusiastic supporters of the BRICS, economist Jim O’Neill, who coined the group’s acronym two decades ago, seems impressed by the latest developments.

“The bloc’s continued failure to develop substantive policies at its annual summit has become increasingly glaring,” O’Neill wrote after the event.

The BRICS ‘first decade of success

O’Neill’s frustration stems from what he recalls of the “runaway success” of the four founding nations of the BRICS in the first decade. South Africa joined the group in 2010.

In 2009, Russia hosted the first summit, while searching a more active voice on global economic affairs in response to the devastating financial crisis.

In its early years, “countries pushed for reforms of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank and offered an alternative to the international financial order by creating the NDB,” said Karin Costa Vazquez, of the Center for BRICS Studies from Fudan University.

At that time, and outside Russia, countries formed the BASIC group, providing an alternative voice in international climate negotiations after “the failure of developed countries to define a climate agenda” and the collapse of Copenhagen, “said Izabella Teixeira, who was Brazil’s environmentalist minister from 2010 to 2016.

“The BRICS were an important political dialogue environment,” Teixeira said Chinese dialogue. “It was a very interesting confidence building moment. There was an informal conversation between the ministers.” The group’s diplomatic role, Teixeira added, “was absolutely important” in the negotiations that would later lead to the 2015 Paris Agreement.

From then on, however, experts trace the emptying of the BRICS as a group, as economic and political crises weighed on member countries. He went through a recession in Russia, South Africa and Brazil, tensions between China and India and the belligerent anti-China rhetoric of Jair Bolsonaro, who became president in 2018, has started to deconstruct environmental policies and diplomatically isolate himself.

“The country has gone against the world,” Teixeira said.

The BRICS retain their relevance

While the heyday may be behind it, the BRICS are still alive, according to Costa Vazquez. “The BRICS are the only space available to the largest emerging economies in the world to coordinate their positions and propose initiatives of common interest to the five members. It is not nothing when we talk about more than 30% of the world GDP” , she added. noted.

Vázquez argues that in order to continue to function, the bloc’s multilateralism has given way to more bilateral agreements. As such, it is more flexible, limiting cooperation when interests diverge and taking it up and extending it when they converge.

Since the BRICS do not function as an economic bloc, it does not have formal status of rules that dictate its behavior. The cost of membership is low, and the diplomatic benefits are still great, according to Oliver Stuenkel, from the Getulio Vargas Foundation.

Stronger diplomatic relations may also reflect the boom in bilateral trade. For example, trade between Brazil and China should hit a new record in 2021. Last year, bilateral trade exceeded $ 100 billion for the first time, and last month it had already exceeded $ 93 billion.

Unsurprisingly, Bolsonaro adopted a softer tone on China at the recent BRICS summit. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping noted that whatever the difficulties, the BRICS will maintain a strong and constant cooperation.

NDB offers hope

Despite some new articulations on historic areas of cooperation such as climate, the BRICS ‘main product, the NDB, is gaining momentum. Paulo Nogueira Batista Júnior, and economist who was vice-president of the bank between 2015 and 2017, critical the NDB’s slowness to deliver results and fulfill its aspirations to become a global development bank.

Today, however, Batista Junior is seeing some progress. “Over the past two years the bank seems to have moved a bit more and achieved results,” he said. “For example, it has approved projects, including support programs to fight Covid-19, continues to hire headquarters, technically developed and opened the process of inaugurating new members.”

At the beginning of September, the NDB announcement the addition of Uruguay, United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh to its members. In its six years of activity, the bank has approved some 80 projects, with investments totaling $ 30 billion. The bank also made 10 billion US dollars available to BRICS member countries to fight Covid-19.

“The bank is already part of the landscape,” said Batista Junior. Can the same be said of the BRICS bloc?

This article was originally published by ChinaDialogue