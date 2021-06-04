Brexit: UK announces trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein

British fishermen eager to access Norwegian waters

The UK has signed a post-Brexit trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, the government said.

The deal will significantly boost trade between the four non-EU countries, which already stands at £ 21.6 billion, said UK Minister Liz Truss.

She said it would boost sectors such as digital and lower tariffs on UK agricultural products such as cheese and meat.

Great Britain is Norway’s largest trading partner outside the European Union (EU).

The UK government has said lowering import tariffs on shrimp, shrimp and haddock will reduce the costs of processing fish in the UK, helping to support jobs in Scotland, East Yorkshire and in North Lincolnshire.

British beef

As Britain is no longer part of the Common European Fisheries Policy, it must deal directly with Norway and British fleets want access to the country’s subarctic seas.

However, many Norwegian farmers have expressed concerns about the opening of the internal market to British beef and cheese.

State broadcaster NRK says the country’s market of 5.4 million people is small but potentially lucrative, with strong purchasing power.

The countries concerned are the three non-EU countries of the European Economic Area, which allows them to be part of the EU single market.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said that “the agreement allows for growth in trade for our two countries”.

However, the Norwegian government has said the deal with the UK will not restore all the benefits it had when the two countries were in the EEA.

Analysis box by Chris Morris, Reality Check correspondent

In terms of overall trade volumes, this deal is more important for Norway and Iceland than for the UK.

But politically, it’s really important for the post-Brexit UK government to show that new trade deals are being done quickly. Even if – as the Norwegian side points out – it is less open than the previous relationship within the same single market.

The new deal builds on the renewal deal the UK signed before leaving the EU’s economic zone, and the government is keen to stress that it includes important elements on digital trade that go to the forefront. -beyond what the EU has.

The story continues

But digital and data provisions are relatively new elements in free trade agreements, and it is still unclear how effective they are in the long run.

“At first glance, the deal seems cautiously ambitious,” says trade expert David Henig of the European Center for International Political Economy.

“In many areas, from climate change to SMEs [small businesses] in the digital world, it sets objectives, without it being obvious that the underlying provisions will allow them to be achieved.

So it’s a good start. But it’s the implementation that matters.

“Prior to the UK’s exit from the EU, Norway benefited from the free movement of goods, services, capital and people to the UK through the EEA agreement,” Norway said.

“A free trade agreement will not provide similar access to the UK market.”

UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said the deal would be “a major boost to our trade with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, developing an economic relationship already worth $ 21.6 billion. pounds sterling, while supporting jobs and prosperity in the country’s four countries. “

Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson said a deal with the UK was a priority for his country and would be “crucial for Icelandic businesses and consumers”.