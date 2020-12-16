Brexit trade talks continue in “coming days”, UK Prime Minister’s Office says

The telegraph

A thorough investigation claiming to have identified and linked an elite Russian intelligence unit to the near-fatal poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been met with deafening silence by senior Russian officials over 24 hours after publication. Monday’s investigation by Bellingcat and multiple media outlets found that FSB operatives had followed opposition leader Navalny for days before he was poisoned by a deadly nerve agent in Siberia in August, this which left him in a coma for several weeks. Several European laboratories have independently confirmed that Mr Navalny’s blood contains traces of the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, which was also used in the 2018 poisoning in Salisbury of former Soviet spy Sergei Skripal and of his daughter. The 44-year-old politician, who is still in Germany where he was taken for treatment, supported the findings and blamed President Vladimir Putin for the attack on his life. More than a day after the investigation, which claims to be based on a mine of phone records and travel data, was released, neither the Kremlin nor any senior Russian official has spoken a single word of comment. Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Mr Putin who usually speaks to Russian media every morning, canceled his briefing on Tuesday, citing preparations for the president’s annual press conference on Thursday. In another unusual sign, most of the top Russian state television presenters and media officials, including RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, who are always happy to look down on the Russian opposition in their shows or on the media. social networks, have remained silent on the allegations. . “24 hours, 1440 minutes of silence from Putin, Peskov, Lavrov, Simonyan and others, and every minute is like a verdict,” tweeted Leonid Volkov, a close ally of Mr. Navalny, Tuesday afternoon 24 hours after the publication of investigation. Mr. Navalny’s YouTube video outlining the details of the alleged operation to kill him has already garnered nearly 7 million views. Meanwhile, the Russian opposition leader in a radio interview on Tuesday reiterated his promise to return to Moscow as soon as German doctors deem he is fit enough: “I am coming back to Russia because it is my country where I rather enjoy a significant support and I am grateful to the people who support me. I have things to do in my country. He said Bellingcat’s findings left him with no choice but to conclude that he was the victim of a “full-fledged operation that the FSB was carrying out as a state mission.” “Without any exaggeration, this is a real terrorist attack,” he told Ekho Moskvy. “They never would have done it without Putin’s orders.”