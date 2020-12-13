Brexit trade talks are approaching a crucial deadline. Again.

“This is no longer the Elizabethan era; this is world Great Britain ”, Tobias Ellwood, Chairman of the House of Commons Defense Committee, told BBC. “We need to raise the bar much higher than that.” Failure to secure a trade deal, Mr. Ellwood said, “would be a retrograde step, a failure of policy.”

Chris Patten, former chairman of the Conservative Party and governor of Hong Kong from 1992 to 1997, accused Mr Johnson of being on a “runaway train of English exceptionalism”. The Prime Minister, he added, was “not a conservative”, attached to alliances, institutions or the rule of law, but an “English nationalist”.

Analysts said they had not given up hope of a last-minute deal. Mr Johnson and his advisers would still prefer a deal, as would European Union leaders. Sunday, they noted, was the last of multiple deadlines set by both sides. Discussions could easily extend beyond that date, until New Year’s Eve.