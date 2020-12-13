Brexit trade talks are approaching a crucial deadline. Again.
Mr Johnson and Ms von der Leyen were due to speak again on Sunday at noon to take stock of the negotiations and make a decision on how to proceed.
Europe’s two most powerful leaders, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, have both refused to engage directly with Mr Johnson, effectively denying him the opportunity to exploit divisions between the 27 members of the European Union.
With the risks of failure escalating, London and Brussels have embarked on a mixture of finger pointing and contingency planning. Mr Johnson met Michael Gove, the UK minister responsible for preparing for a no-deal Brexit. Among the plans is the deployment of Navy patrol boats to stop foreign ships attempting to enter the exclusive economic zone which stretches 200 miles off the British coast.
The prospect of a military confrontation between British and French ships on the high seas has raised alarm and strong criticism in Britain, even among members of the Conservative Party establishment.
“This is no longer the Elizabethan era; this is world Great Britain ”, Tobias Ellwood, Chairman of the House of Commons Defense Committee, told BBC. “We need to raise the bar much higher than that.” Failure to secure a trade deal, Mr. Ellwood said, “would be a retrograde step, a failure of policy.”
Chris Patten, former chairman of the Conservative Party and governor of Hong Kong from 1992 to 1997, accused Mr Johnson of being on a “runaway train of English exceptionalism”. The Prime Minister, he added, was “not a conservative”, attached to alliances, institutions or the rule of law, but an “English nationalist”.
Analysts said they had not given up hope of a last-minute deal. Mr Johnson and his advisers would still prefer a deal, as would European Union leaders. Sunday, they noted, was the last of multiple deadlines set by both sides. Discussions could easily extend beyond that date, until New Year’s Eve.
Yet the British strategy of waiting for the negotiation period to end and then pushing for major concessions seems to have backfired. European negotiators, led by the French, were firm on the issue of fishing rights, as well as on another contentious area: state aid to industry and competition rules.
Mr Johnson has presented the British campaign as an assertion of his sovereignty after leaving the European Union. But diplomats stressed that European officials had an equally strong point of principle: to defend the integrity of the single market against a new competitor on its doorstep.
“What the UK has never understood is that the European Union is a political project,” said Kim Darroch, who has served as Britain’s permanent representative to the European Union and, later like ambassador in Washington. “They are going to make decisions based on political considerations, not economic ones.”
Source link