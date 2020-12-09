World
Brexit trade deal: UK, EU brace for showdown with supper over Brexit trade deal world news – Times of India
BRUSSELS: leaders of Great Britain and the European Union will meet on Wednesday for a dinner that could pave the way for a post-Brexit trade deal – or tip the two sides towards a chaotic economic breakup at the end of the month.
Morning comments from both sides insisting that it was up to the other to compromise only underscored the difficult task ahead for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. In just a few hours, they should lead to stalled negotiations on key aspects of the future relationship.
British officials said they hoped political pressure from the summit could break the deadlock, but room was limited.
“Unless we see a movement from the EU side, then it will be very difficult”, British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove told Times Radio.
The bloc insists the UK must act to get a deal.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said “there is still a chance to reach an agreement”, but stressed that the EU would not compromise on its basic principles.
Merkel told the German parliament that the bloc “will take a no-deal path if there are conditions on the British side that we cannot accept.”
The UK left the EU on January 31 after 47 years of membership, but remains in the duty-free single market and the Union’s customs union until the end of the year. Reaching a trade deal by then would ensure that there are no tariffs or quotas on trade in goods on January 1, although there are still new costs and red tape for businesses.
Failure to secure a trade deal would result in tariffs and other barriers that would hurt both sides, although most economists believe the UK economy would take a bigger hit because the UK is getting close. half of its trade with the bloc.
Months of trade negotiations have failed to close loopholes on three issues – fishing rights, the rules of fair competition and the governance of future disputes. While the two sides want a deal, they have fundamentally different views on what it entails.
The EU fears Britain will lower social and environmental standards and pump state money into UK industries, becoming a loosely regulated economic rival at the EU’s gates – hence the demand for strict guarantees of a “level playing field” in exchange for access to its markets.
Merkel said that “the integrity of the single market must be preserved”.
“We have to have a level playing field not only for today, but we have to have one for tomorrow or the next day, and in order to do that we have to have agreements on how one can react if the other changes its legal position, ”Merkel said. “Otherwise, there will be unfair conditions of competition that we cannot ask our companies.”
The British government sees Brexi as on sovereignty and the “taking back of control” of the laws, borders and waters of the country. He says the EU is making demands it hasn’t imposed on other countries and is trying to bind Britain to bloc rules indefinitely.
