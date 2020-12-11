Brexit storage: ‘I can’t get my wine out of the EU’

Wine merchant Simon Taylor says he’s struggling to import wine from mainland

Simon Taylor had planned to stockpile wine before the end of the month in case prices rise when the UK stops trading under EU rules.

The wine merchant says he can’t do it now because many companies had the same idea.

The carriers are booked, leaving him with no way to get him back to the UK before the end of the year.

The Majestic wine chain, for example, has two million more bottles of wine in stock than at this time last year, to guard against possible disruption.

“I hardly can get wine out of Spain or Italy until the shutters are closed on December 31,” said Mr. Taylor, the principal owner of Stone, Vine & Sun.

“Huge volumes of wine are shipped outside of Europe. This is to potentially save a lot of money,” he added.

No-deal issues

There are fears that if a trade deal cannot be reached, the cost of goods imported from the EU will rise – and that could mean more expensive wine.

And discussions on a possible trade deal between the UK and the EU remain at an impasse. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said there was a “strong possibility” of no trade deal with the EU.

Mr Taylor said he expects wine prices to rise even if the UK makes a deal with Brussels.

“My understanding is that there is going to be an import tax in the UK of between 7 and 13 pence per bottle. There will be an administrative charge from our suppliers of 6 to 8 pence per bottle. Okay. He said.

“If we don’t have an agreement, there will be other tariffs.”

Mr Taylor said: “I have placed orders which I actually don’t need now. But I must have the wine here. January could be a lot more chaotic. I just don’t think customs will be in. able to cope. “

“We still don’t know what we’re up against. How can they be trained when we don’t know what the guidelines will be? It’s a mess.”

Freight trucks line up waiting to enter Dover port yesterday

Chaos ports

Whether or not an agreement is reached, ports will face “significant disruption” early next year, according to a committee of the House of Lords.

The EU Goods Subcommittee has written to Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove warning him that the necessary arrangements “which must be in place in time to avoid or mitigate significant disruptions … are not in place” .

“Our committee is very skeptical that the necessary physical customs infrastructure, both in ports and inland, will be ready,” said committee chairperson Baroness Verma.

“The government has not adequately prepared for the realities of transporting goods across the Channel. It has been overly optimistic and this has resulted in weak and undeveloped contingency plans at all levels,” said the conservative peer.

Coronavirus strike

Meanwhile, companies across the country are complaining about continuing difficulties in sourcing through the UK’s offshore ports at Felixstowe and Southampton.

The problems stem from disruptions to the global shipping system caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Ports in Europe and North America are struggling to cope with a surge in imports after lockdowns halted economic activity at the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, in Asia, there is a shortage of empty containers, which makes it difficult to export the goods.

For weeks Felixstowe, the UK’s busiest container port, has been battling bottlenecks that have caused some international shipping lines to bypass the UK entirely. He also had issues with the computer reservation system used by carriers picking up cargo and thousands of containers of PPE clogging the dock.

Japanese automaker Honda has temporarily stopped production at its Swindon plant because port delays are delaying parts imports. The company said it plans to resume production on Monday.

Rebalance?

A senior executive at the world’s largest shipping company Maersk told the BBC that delays at deep-sea ports could last until May 2021.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw the current [situation] continue through most of the first quarter, then gradual normalization, ”said Mikael Jensen, senior vice president of Maersk and head of global shipping.

“But does it normalize in early March or only in May? I wouldn’t predict it.”

He told Radio 5 Live that the situation will continue at least until the Chinese New Year in mid-February, due to backlogs of goods ordered from Asia that cannot be shipped.

