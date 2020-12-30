Brexit, lockdown and a vaccine: a day of change that turns heads in the UK
LONDON – Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, UK lawmakers voted to ratify the Brexit trade deal with the European Union, putting a symbolic end to a debate which has divided the country for more than four years.
Minutes later, Health Secretary Matt Hancock rose to Parliament to announce that the government would place three-quarters of England’s population in the strictest lockdown level, such as a new variant of the coronavirus rampages across the country. The government also delayed the reopening of secondary schools in January.
It was a dizzying day of contrasts in Britain on Wednesday – a country propelling itself into a post-Brexit future, even as it remained in the grip of a pandemic that recently entered a frightening new phase, exulting in new construction British allowed. vaccine during races to vaccinate its population against the virus.
The 521-to-73 vote came after just one day of rushed debate, just a day before the deal’s scheduled entry into force. No sooner had the House of Commons approved the deal than attention shifted to increasingly desperate attempts to tackle the virus. Even on the pandemic, however, the news was mixed.
Earlier Wednesday, UK regulators approved a second vaccine, developed in laboratories at the University of Oxford and manufactured by AstraZeneca, which officials say has given hope to end the scourge of infections. Mr Hancock hailed it as a valuable example of British scientific achievement, but warned it would not spare the country several more difficult weeks before doses became widely available.
“Today is a day of mixed emotions,” Hancock said, underestimating the events that turned heads every hour.
For Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the penultimate day of 2020 summed up a year of endless turbulence. It started in January with Britain’s official departure from the European Union – a moment of triumph for a leader who won a landslide election victory by promising to ‘do Brexit’ – but quickly turned slipped into crisis, as Mr Johnson repeatedly reversed his treatment with the coronavirus after being hospitalized, himself.
The decision to delay the reopening of most secondary schools and colleges in England for two weeks, until January 18, represented another reversal, as the government had promised to keep schools open regardless of what it closed. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said most elementary schools would open on time on Jan.4.
Public health experts have generally supported the government’s action, although some have said schools should be closed entirely or delayed for two weeks to reassess the trajectory of infections, which have skyrocketed since the emergence last month. a more rapidly transmissible variant of the virus.
“The numbers are too high now,” said Devi Sridhar, head of the global public health program at the University of Edinburgh.
Britain reported 50,023 new cases on Wednesday and 981 deaths, the highest number of deaths since April. In total, the country has recorded 72,548 deaths from the virus, the highest number in Europe.
The government estimated that 60% of new cases were from the variant, which has spread to other countries in Europe and was detected this week in Colorado. The sudden surge in cases has upended the government’s plan to keep schools open as it began a massive vaccine rollout.
The new rules will significantly expand, from Thursday, the areas of England with the highest level of restrictions, Level 4, shutting down non-essential businesses, prohibiting mixing between households and telling people they should generally stay home. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their own rules, have similar limits in place.
Speaking at a late-day press conference, Mr Johnson balanced his enthusiasm for the new vaccine, which he seized as emblematic of an enterprising post-Brexit Britain, with sober acknowledgment that the country remained in deep crisis. He refused to rule out further changes to schools, which were, until now, one of the only areas where the government had stuck to its guns for several months.
“My emotions, I guess, are a mixture of frustration and optimism, equal to grim determination,” Mr Johnson said.
It was a stark contrast to the confident Prime Minister who opened the debate on the trade deal in the morning touting it as a way to “take back control of our money, our borders, our laws and our waters” .
“We are now seizing this moment,” he said, “to forge a fantastic new relationship with our European neighbors based on free trade and friendly cooperation.”
Despite the lack of time for close scrutiny, the ease with which the deal was passed by Parliament deviated from the many knife votes that took place ahead of last year’s election, when the House of Commons was blocked by Brexit.
Tory lawmakers, including a caucus of hardline Brexit supporters, have rallied behind Mr Johnson. His success in defusing his party’s Brexiteer fringe was notable, given that divisions over the European Union annoyed the party for decades and Britain made substantial concessions to Brussels in the talks.
William Cash, a Conservative lawmaker who has spent his career opposing European integration, described the deal as “a real turning point in our history” and said Mr Johnson had “saved our democracy”.
Even the opposition Labor Party has ordered its lawmakers to back the deal on the grounds that it is better than nothing, though more than 30 refused to vote for a deal creating new trade barriers with European nations .
Critics note that Mr Johnson’s deal does little for the UK service sector and means additional bureaucracy for UK companies exporting to mainland Europe who will have to make millions of additional customs declarations.
Former Prime Minister Theresa May noted that lawmakers had spent months rejecting any earlier attempts to negotiate a trade deal with the European Union. Lawmakers on Wednesday approved a deal within hours which Ms May said was not as good as the proposals her government crafted last year.
Yet Mr Johnson has achieved his political goal of increasing the country’s ability to exercise sovereignty and make decisions without being constrained by European Union institutions like its Court of Justice.
Some have pointed to the rapid approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine, as well as the Pfizer vaccine a few weeks ago, as a testament to this new freedom, although Britain has given those approvals while remaining bound by the rules of the EU. These rules allow all member states to approve vaccines before the bloc’s health regulator during a pandemic, but only Britain has done so.
Britain, analysts say, would have felt more pressure not to get ahead of the European Union had it still been a member.
The trade agreement is not without criticism. Fishworkers accused Mr Johnson of surrendering to the EU over fishing rights. Business leaders are worried about the bureaucratic burden resulting from the deal and that it does not add much to the service sector, which makes up around four-fifths of the UK economy.
Mr Johnson, however, rejected suggestions that the new arrangements would cause headaches for UK businesses.
“From the perspective of UK exporters, for example, they will now have the advantage of having only one set of forms to fill out for exporting to the whole world,” he said in an interview. with the BBC, ignoring the fact that millions of new customs forms that were not needed while Britain was part of the European trading bloc will have to be completed.
Opponents of Brexit, Mr Johnson said, have often warned that Britain cannot have its cake and eat it too – in other words, that it cannot deviate from the rules of the European Union and continue to trade freely with the bloc.
“It turned out to be wrong,” the prime minister said. “I want you to see that this is a Cakist treaty.”
