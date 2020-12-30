LONDON – Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, UK lawmakers voted to ratify the Brexit trade deal with the European Union, putting a symbolic end to a debate which has divided the country for more than four years.

Minutes later, Health Secretary Matt Hancock rose to Parliament to announce that the government would place three-quarters of England’s population in the strictest lockdown level, such as a new variant of the coronavirus rampages across the country. The government also delayed the reopening of secondary schools in January.

It was a dizzying day of contrasts in Britain on Wednesday – a country propelling itself into a post-Brexit future, even as it remained in the grip of a pandemic that recently entered a frightening new phase, exulting in new construction British allowed. vaccine during races to vaccinate its population against the virus.

The 521-to-73 vote came after just one day of rushed debate, just a day before the deal’s scheduled entry into force. No sooner had the House of Commons approved the deal than attention shifted to increasingly desperate attempts to tackle the virus. Even on the pandemic, however, the news was mixed.