Brexit: Fears of disruption of food supply increase, MPs say

Food and drink supplies in the UK are more disrupted after the end of the Brexit transition period than from Covid, the industry said.

“There are 14 [working] there are days left, ”Food and Beverage Federation (FDF) CEO Ian Wright told MPs.

“How the hell can traders prepare in this environment?” he added.

Uncertainty over an agreement and new border controls would make it difficult to ensure the movement of food through ports without delays, he said.

Noting that the rules for sending goods from Welsh ports to Northern Ireland had only just been published, he said: “It’s too late, baby.”

Mr Wright was testifying before the Commons Affairs Committee on Brexit readiness.

He said there was great concern that the issues “erode buyers’ confidence in the supply chain.”

“It has gone very well on Covid and buyers will expect the same on Brexit, and they may not see it.”

‘No idea’

“We cannot be absolutely certain of the movement of food from the EU to the UK from January 1 for two reasons,” Wright said.

“One is about border controls. The other is about tariffs, and the problem with tariffs is we don’t know what they will be.”

Mr. Wright added, “At just 14 business days, we have no idea what’s going to happen as to whether or not we face the tariffs.

“And it’s not just a big tax. It’s a binary choice as to whether you are doing business in most cases. My members won’t know if they are exporting their products after January 1 or if they can afford to import them and charge whatever price the tariff dictates. “

Mr Wright warned that while he expected Kent and Operation Brock to perform “reasonably well” he was less confident about ports such as Holyhead, with cargo headed for Northern Ireland. .

He called the Northern Ireland protocol a “complete mess”, adding: “The idea that you can prepare for something as big as the change that’s about to happen is ludicrous, it’s a huge toll. . “

Mr Wright added that 43% of FDF members who supply Northern Ireland have said they are not going to do so in the first three months of next year.

He told MEPs that many companies had lost part of their customer base in the EU.

“The problem is, if there is a supply disruption, you lose your customer pretty quickly and you don’t get them back,” he added.