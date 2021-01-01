Brexit customs controls make quiet debut in UK ports

LONDON – In ports and terminals along Britain’s south-east coast, a new era began on Friday morning without much noise. The ferries and trains that carry goods to France from Dover and Folkestone were running on time, and drivers meandered their trucks through the harbor without congestion.

To all appearances, little changed on January 1, the country’s first day outside the European Union’s single market and customs union. It was, after all, a public holiday and there wasn’t much to do.

But for the first time in more than 25 years, goods traveling between Britain and the European Union will no longer move freely and customs controls will be imposed on goods entering the bloc.

A trade agreement, signed in Britain in the early hours of Thursday, less than 24 hours before it goes into effect, means the country and the European Union will trade goods duty-free. Businesses, however, will still face significant changes they were told to prepare for even during lockdowns, closures and other social restrictions the government has introduced to contain. a growing coronavirus pandemic.