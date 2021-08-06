Brexit and pandemic lead to UK road transport crisis

Large UK supermarket chains are offering cash bonuses to truck drivers as Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic leave tens of thousands of jobs vacant and store shelves increasingly empty.

Industry warnings of the crisis affecting the supply of everything from milk to candy and tonic water have intensified, along with demands from the government to act quickly or risk disruption before Christmas.

“It’s a perfect storm,” Rob Hollyman, director of the North West Cargo transport company, told AFP in an interview.

His company owns 160 trucks, but struggles to fill up to 30 vacant driver positions at its three depots in North West England.

Nationally, according to the Road Haulage Association (RHA), the shortfall amounts to 100,000 truck drivers out of a total workforce of 300,000 truckers.

Like many other British carriers, North West Cargo filled its cabins with drivers from Eastern Europe. But Britain’s exit from the European Union and the introduction of onerous new visa rules have sparked an exodus.

Meanwhile, around 20,000 UK trainee drivers are stranded in the pipeline, with the coronavirus pandemic causing a backlog of several months for license tests.

And like other UK industries, road transport suffers from a ‘pingemia’ caused by many drivers being told by a government app to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for. Covid-19.

“We have the work, but we don’t have the drivers to do it,” said Hollyman, who complained of being overvalued by the bigger operators as a bidding war opens to attract new drivers.

“It’s a big deal. There is a limited number of drivers in this country and all that happens is the resource is pulled in one direction,” he said, referring to supermarket chains like Tesco.

Britain’s largest grocer has announced starting bonuses of £ 1,000 ($ 1,390, 1,175 euros) to attract new recruits into the operation of its heavyweights.

The John Lewis partnership, who runs the Waitrose supermarket chain, said it would raise wages for its truck drivers up to £ 5,000 to ensure it can offer “competitive prices in the market” .

– ‘Sticking plaster’ –

“We’re fighting fires right now,” said Shane Brennan, chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation, a logistics association.

“We are going to have interruptions on the shelves – we are resigned to them,” he told The Guardian newspaper.

Arla Foods UK, the country’s largest supplier of dairy products, was unable to deliver milk to 600 of the 2,400 stores at the end of July due to reduced numbers of drivers.

“We are trying to avoid a summer of disruption,” managing director Ash Amirahmadi told BBC radio, urging the government to work with the industry “to recognize that we are in crisis and resolve the problem.”

The government has so far responded by temporarily extending the legal working day for heavy truck drivers from one hour to 10 hours.

But the RHA has called the easing “sticky plaster” and, like Logistics UK, an industry group, is urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government to open short-term work visas for EU truckers.

“There will certainly still be a shortage of drivers until New Years Eve just because there is still a very long line of people waiting to take a driving test,” Alex Veitch told AFP. , Managing Director of Public Policy at Logistics UK.

“We find it difficult in the industry to recruit young people and so it was always something that was of concern.”

The average age of a UK-born truck driver is 50, according to Logistics UK, and in the first six months of 2020 12,000 European drivers left the country.

“We’ll have a tough fall,” Veitch predicted, amid warnings of potential shortages during the crucial Christmas season if retailers are forced to prioritize deliveries of essentials.

Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said last month that “long-term solutions must be driven first by industry leaders,” as he announced a support package including streamlined license testing.

