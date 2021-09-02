Brazilian Supreme Court examines landmark case over indigenous land rights

The defeat in the courts of indigenous peoples could set a precedent for President Bolsonaro’s rollback of indigenous rights.

Brazil’s Supreme Court has heard arguments for and against a deadline for land claims that indigenous peoples say are vital to their survival, while the government has argued for legal certainty for farmers at the agricultural powerhouse.

The highest court examined on Wednesday whether a state government had applied an overly narrow interpretation of indigenous rights by only recognizing tribal lands occupied by indigenous communities when Brazil’s constitution was ratified in 1988.

The case is expected to last for days and set a precedent that would affect hundreds of Indigenous land claims.

The locals danced and chanted outside the courtroom while anxiously watching the proceedings on an outdoor screen.

A lawyer for the largest indigenous umbrella organization APIB, Luiz Eloy Amado of the Terena people, said the rule was unconstitutional because there was no time limit in the 1988 constitution, which guaranteed the right to ancestral lands.

“The land issue is fundamental for the indigenous peoples of Brazil,” Amado told the court.

He added that some 800 applications, a quarter of which are in the final stages of recognition, would be blocked if the 1988 deadline was not rejected by the court.

Protected indigenous lands provide a bulwark against deforestation in the Amazon. A defeat in court for indigenous peoples would set a precedent for the rollback of indigenous rights that far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has called for with the support of powerful agricultural interests.

Government solicitor general Bruno Bianco argued that the time frame gave legal certainty to farmers, many of whom had lived for decades on land once inhabited by natives who were driven out by the arrival of European settlers.

Bianco said the issue was best decided by Congress, where a bill setting the 1988 deadline as law authorized a lower house committee. He said the court should postpone a ruling until lawmakers pass the bill, a strategy backed by Brazil’s powerful agricultural lobby.

The court adjourned until Thursday, when 18 speakers will appear before the judges to begin discussing the matter.