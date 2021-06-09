Brazilian side ‘dissatisfied’ rules out Copa America boycott

The future of the event remains uncertain as the Supreme Court prepares to rule on two requests to block the 10-nation football tournament.

Brazil’s national football team have agreed to take part in the upcoming Copa America despite concerns over the late decision to organize the continental tournament in his country of origin.

The tournament, postponed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, was to be jointly hosted by Colombia and Argentina.

Colombia was abandoned last month amid a wave of protests against President Ivan Duque while Argentina was excluded due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Brazil has reported more than 17 million cases of the coronavirus. More than 476,000 people have died from the virus in the country, with the death toll second only to the United States.

Experts have warned he faces a new wave that could be exacerbated by a major international sporting tournament.

Brazilian players took to social media on Wednesday to post a message saying they were “dissatisfied” with South American football’s governing body CONMEBOL, which decided to move the tournament to Brazil.

They said they did not want to make the organization of the Copa America a political debate.

“We are against the organization of the Copa America, but we will never say no to the Brazilian national team,” the players said in a statement. joint statement.

“We are a cohesive group, but with different ideas. For many reasons, humanitarian or professional, we are dissatisfied with the animation of the Copa America by CONMEBOL, whether it was hosted late in Chile or Brazil.

“All recent facts make us believe that this was an inadequate process.”

On Tuesday, the country’s Supreme Court said it would rule on Thursday on two requests to block the 10 Nations tournament, which is scheduled to open on Sunday and run until July 10.

A protest banner reads ‘We don’t want the Cup, we want vaccines! #OutBolsonaro’ outside the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 2, 2021 [Pilar Olivares/Reuters]

Chief Justice Luiz Fux said given the “exceptional nature of the case” he decided that the full 11-member tribunal would take up the case in an extraordinary virtual session.

The players did not address the pandemic directly in their text.

Over the past week, local media reported that many Brazilian players were not necessarily worried about COVID but felt they had to voice their criticism to the president of the Brazilian football confederation, Rogerio Caboclo, for having decided to move the tournament without consulting them.

Caboclo was suspended from his office on Sunday following a sexual harassment case in which he denies any wrongdoing.

The tournament has become a controversial and politically charged issue in the country. Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has regularly defied expert advice on containing the pandemic, has given his blessing to host him.

But epidemiologists were alarmed, as were critics of Bolsonaro and some coaches and players from participating countries.

Brazil and Venezuela are set to kick off the Copa America at the Mane Garrincha stadium on Sunday night in the capital Brasilia.