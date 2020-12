Photograph: Adriano Machado / Reuters

Populist leaders in Brazil and Mexico have finally acknowledged Joe Biden’s election victory after being criticized for their six-week hesitation.

“Greetings to President Joe Biden with my best wishes and hope that the United States continues to be the land of the free and the home of the brave,” said the Brazilian president. Jair Bolsonaro, a prominent Donald Trump admirer, tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “I will be ready to work with the new government.”

Previously, the Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, sent the U.S. President-elect a lukewarm two-page letter that contrasted with the enthusiastic seven-page missive he sent to Trump after his own election in 2018.

López Obrador’s decision had left Bolsonaro as the most prominent member of a small group of recalcitrant still refusing to endorse the result. Russian President Vladimir Putin, also congratulated Biden Tuesday, wishing the elected president “every success”.

Former Brazilian Ambassador to the United States Rubens Ricupero said he believed most Brazilian diplomats were dismayed by Bolsonaro’s delay in recognizing Biden’s victory. “It’s a mad reaction that is totally lacking in any sort of diplomatic logic … Any screwed-up diplomat knows this is madness,” Ricupero said.

Even Brazil’s vice-president, Hamilton Mourão, had looked puzzled. Before Bolsonaro’s announcement on Tuesday, Mourão shrugged questioned by journalists on the motivations of his boss, answering: “I do not know.”

Guga Chacra, US-based foreign affairs commentator for the Brazilian network GloboNews, said he believed Bolsonaro was moved by genuine admiration for Trump, whom he often cites as inspiration.

“He didn’t praise Biden because he has something specific against him, but because he truly idolizes Trump. He admires her and perhaps feels that he owes his [2018] victory to Trump. “

Benjamin Netanyahu, Narendra Modi and Mohammed bin Salman had all acknowledged Biden’s victory despite their warm ties to Trump, Chacra said. “But for them, Trump was more of an ally. For Bolsonaro, this is idolatry. He’s a Trump fan – and he’s not ashamed of it.

The story continues

Letter from Amlo thanked Biden for his positive attitude towards Mexican migrants and his willingness to promote development in southern Mexico and Central America in order to slow out migration.

But the Mexican president also sent a subtle warning to Biden, writing: “We have certainty with you in the [US] Presidency, it will be possible to continue to apply the fundamental principles of foreign policy established in our constitution; in particular that of non-intervention. “

Amlo had previously defended his refusal to congratulate Biden by arguing that he adhered to Mexico’s policy of non-interference in foreign affairs. But he also appeared to give credit to the US president’s unsubstantiated fraud allegations, saying he was waiting for the resolution of any legal challenges.

“After reading AMLO’s congratulatory letter to Biden, I can only say it would have been better if he hadn’t congratulated him,” tweeted Gabriel Guerra Castellanos, former Mexican diplomat. “If someone on this side of the border doesn’t step in, we will have four freezing years in the US-Mexico relationship.”

Despite Trump’s discourteous comments towards the Mexican during his unlikely rise to power, Amlo and the US president have developed an unlikely relationship.

Writing to Trump after his own election in 2018, Amlo introduced himself as a populist colleague – and signed with hugs (hugs) as opposed to the more formal greetings (greetings) he addressed Biden.

“I am encouraged that we both know how to accomplish what we say and that we have faced adversity successfully,” he told Trump. “We have succeeded in putting our voters and our citizens at the center and displacing the political establishment.