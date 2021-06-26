Brazilian judge cancels passport of ex-environment minister in investigation

Ricardo Salles resigned earlier this week after being accused of approving the illegal export of timber from the Amazon.

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge has revoked the passport of former environment minister Ricardo Salles, who resigned earlier this week in an investigation into his alleged role in allowing illegal timber exports from the Amazon rainforest.

Judge Carmen Lucia said in a ruling that Salles was not allowed to leave the country after federal prosecutors filed a motion to be considered a flight risk.

The former minister had 24 hours to hand over his passport to the police, according to court documents.

Salles could not be reached immediately for comment. The former minister denied any wrongdoing.

In May, federal police revealed that Salles and several other government officials were under investigation for allegations of possible corruption and other crimes by allowing the illegal export of timber from the Amazon rainforest to the states. -United and Europe.

Earlier this month, Lucia also launched an investigation into whether Salles had hampered the police investigation of the newspapers.

Salles resigned on Wednesday, saying he wanted Brazil’s international and domestic agenda to run as smoothly as possible.

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon increased during Salles’ tenure, peaking in 12 years in 2020 with an area seven times the size of London destroyed.