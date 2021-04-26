Brazilian health authorities have rejected the importation of Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

Sputnik V’s official Twitter account pushed back in a series of tweets on Monday, in Portuguese, claiming the vaccine developers had shared “all the necessary information and documentation” with Anvisa. In other Tweeter, he said Anvisa’s decision “was political in nature” and had “nothing to do with access to information or science,” and alleged that the United States had persuaded Brazil to deny approval.

Russia is using Sputnik V in its mass vaccination campaign, and the vaccine has been approved for emergency use in dozens of other countries. Its deployment was entangled in politics and propaganda, with President Vladimir V. Putin announcing his approval to be used even before the start of testing in the final phase. For months, it was pilloried by Western scientists.

The Gamaleya Research Institute, part of the Russian Ministry of Health, developed the vaccine, also known as Gam-Covid-Vac. A peer-reviewed study published in The Lancet in February said the vaccine had a 91.6% efficiency rate.

Skepticism from Western experts has mostly focused on its early approval, not the vaccine design, which arose out of decades of adenovirus vaccine research. Other Covid-19 vaccines are also based on adenoviruses, such as that of Johnson & johnson using Ad26, and one by University of Oxford and AstraZeneca using a chimpanzee adenovirus.

While the developers of Sputnik V have yet to release detailed data on the adverse events seen during the trials, the Russian government has been using the vaccine to inoculate its own citizens for months. Russia has also exported Sputnik V to Belarus, Argentina and other countries, suggesting that any harmful side effects overlooked in testing would now be revealed.