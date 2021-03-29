Brazilian foreign minister, who has criticized China and praised Trump, resigns

The New York Times

President Joe Biden wants to forge an “alliance of democracies”. China wants to make it clear that it has its own alliances. Just days after a spiteful meeting with US officials in Alaska, the Chinese foreign minister joined his Russian counterpart last week in denouncing Western interference and sanctions. He then traveled to the Middle East to visit traditional US allies, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey, as well as Iran, where he signed a wide-ranging investment deal on Saturday. Chinese leader Xi Jinping contacted Colombia one day and pledged his support for North Korea another. Sign up for The Morning New York Times newsletter Although officials denied the timing was intentional, the message clearly was. China hopes to position itself as the main defender of an international order, led by the United States, generally guided by the principles of democracy, respect for human rights and respect for the rule of law. Such a system “does not represent the will of the international community,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Sergei Lavrov when they met in the city of Guilin, in southern China. In a joint statement, they accused the United States of intimidation and interference and urged it to “reflect on the damage it has caused to world peace and development in recent years.” The threat of a US-led coalition challenging China’s authoritarian policies has only bolstered Beijing’s ambition to be a world leader of nations opposing Washington and its allies. . It shows an increasingly confident and unapologetic China, a China that not only refutes American criticism of its internal affairs, but presents its own values ​​as a role model for others. “They’re actually trying to build an argument like, ‘We are the most responsible power. We are not spoilers or an axis of evil, ”John Delury, professor of Chinese studies at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, said of China’s strategy. As a result, the world is increasingly divided into separate if not purely ideological camps, with China and the United States hoping to attract supporters. Biden made this clear during his first presidential press conference on Thursday, presenting a foreign policy based on geopolitical competition between governance models. He compared Xi to Russian President Vladimir Putin, “who believes that autocracy is the wave of the future and that democracy cannot work” in “an increasingly complex world”. He then called the challenge a “battle between the usefulness of 21st century democracies and autocracies”. China, for its part, argues that it is the United States that is dividing the world into blocks. Xi set the tone shortly after Biden’s inauguration, telling the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that multilateralism should be based on consensus among many countries, and not on a view put forward by ” one or a few ”. “Building small circles or starting a new cold war, rejecting, threatening or intimidating others, voluntarily imposing decoupling, disruption of supply or sanctions, and creating isolation or estrangement will only push the world into division and even in confrontation, ”Xi said. By pushing back against criticism of its policies in recent days, China has defended the primacy of international organizations like the United Nations, where Beijing’s influence has grown. Wang noted that more than 80 countries at the United Nations Human Rights Council have expressed support for China’s actions in Xinjiang, the far western region where authorities have detained and interned Uyghur Muslims in a campaign in the United States declared genocide. As a result, the world is increasingly divided into separate, if not purely ideological, camps, with China and the United States hoping to attract supporters. The Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed that Wang obtained approval for his Xinjiang policy, as well as his cancellation of dissent in Hong Kong, from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, although a Saudi statement did not mention Xinjiang. China’s most striking alignment is that of Russia, where Putin has long complained about US hegemony and its use – abuse, he says – of the global financial system as an instrument of foreign policy. The Russian Foreign Minister arrived in China on March 22 to denounce US sanctions and say the world should reduce its dependence on the US dollar. China and Russia have drawn closer together as Putin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 sparked international outrage and Western sanctions. While the possibility of a formal alliance remains remote, the countries’ diplomatic and economic ties have deepened in a common cause against the United States. So have strategic links. The People’s Liberation Army and the Russian Army now hold regular exercises together and have twice conducted joint air patrols along the Japanese coast, the last in December. The two countries announced this month that they will jointly build a research station on the moon, paving the way for competing space programs, one led by China and the other by the United States. “The latest measures and gestures of the Biden administration, viewed as hostile and insulting by the Russian and Chinese leaders, have predictably pushed Moscow and Beijing even deeper into a mutual embrace,” said Artyom Lukin, professor of ‘international studies in the Far East. Federal University of Vladivostok, Russia. Chinese officials, like the Russians, have repeatedly stated that the United States does not have the power to criticize other nations. They cite as evidence his military interventions in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya and accuse him of having sparked public demonstrations against the governments he opposes. In his extraordinary confrontation with US officials in Alaska, China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi cited racism and police brutality in the United States, as well as mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic, as evidence of the country’s decline. . The Chinese State Council on Wednesday released a report on human rights in the United States, using as an epigraph George Floyd’s plea to the police: “I can’t breathe.” “The United States should tone down democracy and human rights and talk more about cooperation in world affairs,” Yuan Peng, president of the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, a group of government thinking. From this point of view, Xi’s outreach in North Korea and Wang’s visit to Iran could signal China’s interest in working with the United States to resolve disputes over the nuclear programs of these two countries. Biden’s administration may be open to this. After the meetings in Alaska, Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned both as potential areas where “our interests intersect” with those of China. In other regions, a chasm is widening. Since Biden’s election, China has sought to prevent the United States from forging a united front against it. He called on the new administration to resume cooperation after the clashes of the Trump years. He sealed trade and investment deals, including one with the European Union, in hopes of ousting Biden. It did not work. The first results of Biden’s strategy emerged last week, when the United States, Canada, Britain and the European Union jointly announced sanctions against Chinese officials in Xinjiang. The condemnation of China was swift. “The days when it was possible to make up a story and concoct lies to meddle in Chinese internal affairs for no reason are over and will not return,” Wang said. China retaliated with its own sanctions against elected officials and academics in the European Union and Britain. Similar sentences followed on Saturday against Canadians and Americans, including senior officials from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, a government body that held a hearing this month into forced labor in Xinjiang. All those affected will be prohibited from traveling to China or doing business with Chinese companies or individuals. Theresa Fallon, director of the Center for Russia Europe Asia Studies in Brussels, said Chinese sanctions against Europeans were an overreaction that would drive officials into an anti-Chinese camp. They could also jeopardize China’s investment deal with the European Union, as many of those penalized are members of the European Parliament, whose approval is required. The same goes for new campaigns by Chinese consumers against major Western brands like H&M and Nike. So far, many EU countries have been unwilling to explicitly choose sides, eschewing the kind of bipolar ideological divisions seen during the Cold War, in part because of deepening economic ties with China. However, with each new turn in relations, clearer camps emerge. “The Chinese mirror all the time,” Fallon said. “They always accuse people of thinking about the cold war because I think that’s really, deep down, what they think.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company