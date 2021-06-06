Brazilian COVID Investigators Call for Copa America Postponement

Senate committee staff are the latest to worry about Brazil’s hosting of the tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff members of a Brazilian Senate investigation into the country’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic have called for the next Copa America football tournament to be postponed, citing low vaccination rates and risk of the virus spreading.

In a letter to the country’s soccer team on Sunday, Senate committee staff said only 10.77% of the population received the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine on Friday across Brazil.

The Senate committee at the end of April launched its investigation in the handling of the pandemic by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, which has killed more than 472,000 people across the South American nation, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

“Brazil does not offer health security for holding an international tournament of this magnitude. In addition to conveying a false sense of security and normalcy, opposed to the reality Brazilians experience, it would encourage agglomerations of people and set a bad example, ”the employees said in their letter.

“We are not against the Copa America in Brazil or elsewhere. But we think the tournament can wait until the country is ready to host it.

Staff members are the last to Raise concerns on plans to host the international tournament in Brazil, as vaccination rates remain low and public health experts have warned on a potential new wave of infections.

Brazil was unexpectedly chosen last week to host the Copa America by South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL after Colombia was forced to pull out due to ongoing social unrest while co-host Argentina was ruled out in the middle soaring rates of coronavirus infection.

Bolsonaro, a COVID-19 skeptic who rejected calls for public health measures like blockages to stem the spread of the virus, mentionned “As far as it depends on me, and all the ministers, including the Minister of Health, everything is decided.”

But questions continue to swirl over whether the tournament will go ahead, with some players and coaches voicing concerns.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said on Wednesday that “Brazil is not the best place”, while Chile’s Uruguayan coach Martin Lasarte described the decision to play the tournament in Brazil as “a huge and giant risk. “.

The World Leagues Forum (WLF), which represents more than 40 professional leagues and their clubs, also said in an open letter to FIFA and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on Saturday that South American players should be allowed not to play. in the tournament.

A protest banner reads: “We don’t want the Cup, we want a vaccine! Bolsonaro outside ‘in front of the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 2 [Pilar Olivares/Reuters]

Nevertheless, Argentina announced on Sunday that it will take part in the tournament, which is to be held from June 13 to July 10.

Argentina “confirms its participation in the Copa America, as evidenced by its sportsmanship throughout history,” the country’s football association (AFA) said in a statement.

The AFA added that it would provide all the “tools necessary to ensure the specific care” necessary to comply with health protocols during the Copa.

Meanwhile, Brazilian media are reporting mentionned this week that the country’s players don’t want to take part in a hastily organized tournament while they are busy playing to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

Brazil team captain Carlos Casemiro said the team will make a statement on Tuesday on whether or not they want to participate in the Copa America.