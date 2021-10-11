Brazilian Bolsonaro says he misses questions about COVID deaths

The far-right president’s comment comes just days after Brazil surpassed 600,000 coronavirus deaths, sparking public anger.

Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro said he didn’t want to be bored with questions about the number of coronavirus deaths in the country, just days after Brazil became the second country in the world to surpass 600,000 dead.

Bolsonaro – a COVID-19 skeptic who downplayed the severity of the virus – was surrounded by supporters on Guaruja beach in Sao Paulo state on Monday when a reporter asked him about the death toll.

“In what country did people not die? Tell me! “He replied.” Look, I didn’t come here to be bored.

Brazil surpassed 600,000 coronavirus deaths on Friday, the country’s health ministry said, sparking further public anger over Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic.

For months the president has rejected appeals to impose restrictions such as lockdowns to stem the spread of the virus, while public health officials criticized his government for failing to quickly secure COVID-19 vaccines.

Thousands have took to the street to demand the impeachment of Bolsonaro over the pandemic as well as corruption allegations, but it has remained rebellious and continues to reject public health measures.

Bolsonaro claimed on Sunday that COVID-19 protocols during soccer matches prevented him from attending a Brazilian league soccer match in the city of Santos.

“Why a vaccination passport? I wanted to watch Santos now and they told me I had to get the shot. Why should it be? Bolsonaro told reporters. Santos said, however, that Bolsonaro did not request to attend the game.

Authorities this week allowed clubs to occupy 30% of available seats in Brazilian league matches, but the protocol accepted by the Brazilian football confederation states that all people inside stadiums must be vaccinated and recently tested.

During this time, a Brazilian senatorial commission which launched an investigation into Bolsonaro’s pandemic policies in April is expected to issue a final report in the coming weeks.

This could increase the pressure on the president ahead of the elections scheduled for next year.

While the former Brazilian leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has not officially announced he will run, polls show Lula will easily beat Bolsonaro.

The Brazilian nonprofit Rio de Paz hung 600 white scarves on the famous Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro on Friday in honor of all those who died during the pandemic.

“The president discouraged health standards, challenged the use of the mask, condemned social distancing, was against mass vaccination – because of that we have these bitter numbers,” said group president Antonio Costa.

“These are thousands of grieving families,” he said, referring to the scarves that dot the beach. “One day we will know how many of them died, lost their lives, because they heard the denial speech from some of our main public authorities.”