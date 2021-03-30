World
Brazilian Bolsonaro overhauls cabinet amid Covid outbreak – Times of India
BRASILIA: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reshuffled his government on Monday, changing six cabinet members, including foreign, defense and justice ministers, as the far-right leader faced mounting pressure due to a deadly rise in Covid -19.
Bolsonaro, due for re-election in October 2022, has sparked backlash with his handling of the pandemic in hard-hit Brazil, where the average daily death toll has nearly quadrupled since the start of the year to more than 2,600, pushing hospitals. at the breaking point.
The upheaval comes the week after Bolsonaro replaced former health minister Eduardo Pazuello, an army general with no medical experience, with cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga, his fourth health minister in the pandemic.
As speculation circled that Bolsonaro was set to fire Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, who has been criticized for the government’s problems getting more Covid-19 vaccines, many other changes came as a surprise .
The President appointed Army General Luiz Eduardo Ramos as his new Chief of Staff, career diplomat Carlos Franca as his new Foreign Minister, General Walter Souza Braga Netto – the head of state- outgoing Major – as Minister of Defense and Police Commander Anderson Torres as Judge Minister.
He also appointed a new attorney general, outgoing justice minister André Mendonca and government secretary Congresswoman Flavia Arruda – the third woman in his 22-member cabinet.
Two of the former cabinet members – Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva and Foreign Minister Araujo – had been in office since Bolsonaro took office in January 2019.
The exit of Azevedo e Silva was unexpected and speculation has revolved around the reason.
Bolsonaro is in the purge phase, amid growing discontent – including from his business allies – over his handling of a pandemic that has now claimed more than 312,000 lives in Brazil, the second highest death toll in the world, after the United States. .
“The government is extremely fragile, as evidenced by instability at the top,” said Professor Mauricio Santoro of the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ).
“It is safe to say that there is a crisis in the administration, beyond one or two ministries.”
Bolsonaro, who has long defied expert advice on Covid-19, now appears to fear his attacks on lockdowns, face masks and especially vaccines could be a handicap as next year’s campaign approaches .
Brazil is struggling to cope with an explosion of infections, blamed in part on a local variant deemed more contagious, at a time when vaccines are finally helping some other countries bring the pandemic under control.
Vaccine shortages have put the government off track to meet the health ministry’s goal of immunizing the entire adult population by the end of the year.
Araujo, a key member of the so-called “ideological wing” of government, admired former US president Donald trump, and shared the disgust of his die-hard supporters for “globalism.”
“Globalists,” he said last October, “are taking a disease caused by a virus, Covid, and trying to turn it into a huge normative apparatus to reform and control social and economic relations across the planet. ”
His vaccine diplomacy, or lack thereof, had been attacked, especially during an appearance before Congress last week.
The administration is facing questions about its rejection of an offer last August to buy 70 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine – which Bolsonaro joked could “turn you into an alligator” – and its strained relationship with the Brazil’s first trading partner, China.
Developed in China CoronaVac is currently the most administered Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil, but only because the Sao Paulo state government defied resistance from the Bolsonaro administration to acquire it.
Araujo, who took the post of foreign minister swearing to “resist Maoist China” and its plan “to dominate the world”, had repeatedly provoked quarrels with Beijing.
