Brazil vaccine scandal puts Bolsonaro at risk as protests spread

RIO DE JANEIRO – The twists and turns of a coronavirus vaccine bribe scandal that rocked the Brazilian capital have been worthy of a reality show.

The main stage was a congressional courtroom, where dozens of witnesses shed light on the government’s chaotic response to the pandemic, which has claimed more than 520,000 lives nationwide.

There have been a lot of screaming, a a little crying and a good dose of relentlessness as the audacity and scope of a ploy put in place by officials of the Ministry of Health to solicit bribes from vaccine dealers were brought to light. Outrage drew tens of thousands of Brazilians to protest in several cities on Saturday, the third big wave of protests in recent weeks.

Much of the scandal, which federal prosecutors are investigating, remains unclear and controversial. But the widening of the inquiry is likely to pose a major threat to President Jair Bolsonaro’s candidacy for re-election next year – and possibly even his ability to complete the remainder of his term.