World
Brazil UK variant: UK finds Brazilian virus variants and hunts others | World News – Times of India
LONDON: Health officials in Britain have identified six cases of a highly contagious strain of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus – including one in a person who has not been found.
Scientists say the variant is more transmissible and may be more resistant to existing vaccines than the original virus, and may be able to infect people who have had previous Covid-19.
Direct flights from Brazil to the United Kingdom were stopped, but the newly identified cases have been linked to people who arrived in the UK from Brazil via other European cities in early February.
The arrivals came days before the UK imposed a 10-day hotel quarantine on people arriving from high-risk countries, including Brazil.
Three of the variant cases are in Scotland and two in the southwest of England. The sixth person was not identified because they did not correctly fill out a form with their contact details. Public Health England said it is working to find the person and is carrying out local mass testing to see if the variant has spread in the community.
Scientists say the variant is more transmissible and may be more resistant to existing vaccines than the original virus, and may be able to infect people who have had previous Covid-19.
Direct flights from Brazil to the United Kingdom were stopped, but the newly identified cases have been linked to people who arrived in the UK from Brazil via other European cities in early February.
The arrivals came days before the UK imposed a 10-day hotel quarantine on people arriving from high-risk countries, including Brazil.
Three of the variant cases are in Scotland and two in the southwest of England. The sixth person was not identified because they did not correctly fill out a form with their contact details. Public Health England said it is working to find the person and is carrying out local mass testing to see if the variant has spread in the community.
Source link