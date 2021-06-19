Brazil surpasses 500,000 COVID deaths as anti-government protesters gather

Thousands of people are protesting President Jair Bolsonaro’s response to the pandemic as Brazil’s COVID death toll, the second highest in the world, exceeds 500,000.

Protesters across the country blasted the administration for the high death toll and called for the president’s impeachment.

Brazil has recorded 500,800 deaths out of 17,883,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from the Ministry of Health on Saturday, the worst official toll outside the United States.

Brazil has recorded an average of 2,000 deaths per day over the past week. Some 11% of Brazilians are fully vaccinated and 29% have received a first dose, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

A woman wearing a protective mask holds a sign with a message that reads in Portuguese; “500,000, government of death” during demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic [Bruna Prado/AP Photo]

COVID-19 continues to devastate countries in the region, with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reporting 1.1 million new cases of COVID-19 and 31,000 deaths in the Americas last week. PAHO has noted increases in six Mexican states, Belize, Guatemala, Panama, and parts of the Caribbean.

PAHO has warned that the COVID-19 situation in Colombia is at its worst time, with intensive care unit beds full in major cities.

Some experts see the record in Brazil climbing much higher.

“I think we will reach 700,000 or 800,000 deaths before we see the effects of the vaccination,” Gonzalo Vecina, former head of Brazilian health regulator Anvisa, told Reuters news agency.

“We are experiencing the arrival of these new variants and the Indian variant will send us on a loop,” he said, predicting a short-term acceleration in deaths.

Vecina criticized the handling of the pandemic by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, including the lack of a coordinated national response and his skepticism of vaccines, blockages and mask-wearing requirements, which he said. he sought to relax.

The government has faced strong criticism for missing out on previous opportunities to purchase vaccines. Pharmaceutical maker Pfizer said it received no response to the government’s first offers to sell vaccines between August and November last year.

Protesters criticized Bolsonaro on Saturday for not acquiring vaccines quickly enough and for questioning social distancing measures and wearing masks.

“We are protesting against the genocidal government of Bolsonaro which did not buy vaccines and did nothing to take care of its population last year,” Aline Rabelo, 36, said during a demonstration in the Brasilia national shopping center.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attends graduation ceremony at Naval Academy in Rio de Janeiro [Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo]

Brazil’s largest broadcaster Globo reported that by early afternoon protests took place in at least 44 cities in 20 states. Protesters held up placards demanding that Bolsonaro be removed from office while chanting and beating drums.

A special Senate committee is investigating the Bolsonaro administration’s response to the pandemic, highlighting the government’s late efforts to acquire vaccines while prioritizing unproven treatments for COVID-19.