Brazil reports 2,215 additional Covid-19 deaths – Times of India
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil Friday reported 2,215 more deaths from Covid-19, bringing the national number to 446,309, the Ministry of Health mentionned.
the ministry said an additional 76,855 infections had been detected, bringing the national total to 15,970,949.
According to the ministry, Brazil now has a death rate of 212.4 deaths per 100,000 population.
Brazil has the second highest death toll from Covid-19 in the world, after the United States, and the third highest number of cases, after the United States and India.
The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has led to an increase in cases and deaths as hospitals are overwhelmed by patients with Covid-19.
Brazil has vaccinated 61.3 million people of which 20.2 million received two injections.
