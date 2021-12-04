Brazil orders Bolsonaro investigation to link COVID vaccine to AIDS

President Bolsonaro had claimed that COVID-19 vaccines could increase the risk of contracting AIDS.

The Supreme Court of Brazil has ordered an investigation of President Jair Bolsonaro for claiming that COVID-19 vaccines could increase the chances of contracting AIDS.

In a live broadcast on October 24, Bolsonaro said that “official reports from the UK government suggest that people who are fully vaccinated … are developing acquired immune deficiency syndrome much faster than expected.”

Facebook and Instagram removed the video days later, claiming it violated their rules. Bolsonaro was also temporarily suspended from Facebook and YouTube after his comments.

According to the Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS, COVID-19 vaccines approved by health regulators are safe for most people, including those living with HIV, the virus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome known as AIDS.

The investigation, ordered Friday by Judge Alexandre de Moraes, paves the way for the country’s highest prosecutor, Augusto Aras, to examine the accusation raised by an investigation into the pandemic conducted by the Brazilian Senate.

In his ruling, Moraes said Bolsonaro “used the modus operandi of mass social media programs,” which requires further investigation.

In October, a Senate commission of inquiry, known in Portuguese as the ICC, found that Bolsonaro had committed nine crimes related to his critical management of the coronavirus pandemic, including crimes against humanity, and asked that the Supreme Court order an investigation.

Moraes has hinted that he will closely monitor the investigation because the Supreme Court does not conduct its own investigations.

“For judicial review to be exercised effectively and comprehensively, it is essential that documents are presented showing the status of the investigation in question,” Moraes said.

Bolsonaro, who claims not to have taken the vaccine, said flouted local health protocols since the start of the pandemic and complained that restrictions to control the coronavirus are doing more harm than good.

He first tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020, after playing down the severity of the virus for months.

Brazil has reported more than 615,000 deaths from COVID, just behind the United States.