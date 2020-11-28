Brazen killings reveal Iran’s vulnerabilities as it struggles to respond

The raid alone was quite cheeky. A team of Israeli commandos with high powered torches made their way through a vault of a heavily guarded warehouse deep in Iran and fled before dawn with 5,000 pages of top secret papers on the country’s nuclear program.

Then in a television show a few weeks later, in April 2018, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited the contents of the stolen documents and timidly alluded to equally daring operations that were already planned.

“Remember that name,” he said, designating scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as the captain of Iran’s covert attempts to assemble a nuclear weapon.

Today, Mr. Fakhrizadeh has become the latest victim in a growing campaign of daring covert attacks, apparently designed to torment Iranian leaders by reminding them of their weakness. The operations face Tehran with a distressing choice between accepting extremists’ demands for swift retaliation, or attempting to make a fresh start with the less relentlessly hostile administration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.