Boy Scouts Reach $ 850 Million Deal with U.S. Sexual Abuse Victims

Sexual abuse scandal worsens among Christian-affiliated scouting group as insurance companies balk at the scope of the settlement.

The Boy Scouts of America reached a settlement of $ 850 million with groups representing tens of thousands of men accused of sexual abuse, a major step towards resolving a barrage of accusations that led to the 111-year-old American scout organization goes bankrupt.

In a case filed Thursday with the Delaware bankruptcy court, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) said the settlement with the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice and two other groups would cover the claims of about 60,000 survivors of abuse.

The BSA said the deal provides a framework for a global resolution of abuse complaints that could move it out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection “by the end of this year.”

Almost 90,000 complaints of sexual abuse were filed against BSA in the organization’s bankruptcy case, far more than lawyers representing victims expected, revealing a shocking extent of sexual abuse in the affiliated scout organization to Christians. The Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy in February 2020 in the face of hundreds of lawsuits alleging decades of sexual abuse by Scout leaders.

“Bringing these groups together marks an important milestone … as BSA strives to meet our twin imperatives of fair compensation for survivors of abuse and preserving the mission of Scouting,” the nonprofit said. in a press release.

The groups separately called the agreement a “significant achievement that achieved consensus” among most applicants, Scouts and more than 250 local councils.

Members of the Boy Scouts of America troop attended a Memorial Day weekend commemorative event in Los Angeles, California, in 2013. [File: Jonathan Alcorn/Reuters]

Thursday’s settlement requires a judge’s approval and could face opposition from insurers who would be forced to pay.

In a court filing, subsidiaries of American International Group Inc, Chubb Ltd, Travelers Cos and other insurers said the Boy Scouts excluded them from negotiations and gave victims’ lawyers too much weight in framing the case. ‘regulations.

“With only the fox guarding the henhouse, the result is totally at odds with what BSA himself claimed to be necessary for a confirmable (bankruptcy) plan,” the insurance affiliates said.

Founded in 1910, the Boy Scouts filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with the Delaware bankruptcy court in the United States after suffering hundreds of lawsuits for sexual abuse. The lawsuits were brought after several states in the United States, including New York, began letting people sue for alleged sexual abuse decades earlier.

For years, the BSA had kept secret records of Scout leaders expelled for sexually abusing boys. The bankruptcy filing concerned the national organization and not the local councils.

BSA’s executive committee voted in 2015 to authorize homosexual adults to serve as leaders.