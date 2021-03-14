Boxing legend Marvin Hagler dies aged 66

The great American boxer died at Bartlett’s family home in New Hampshire on Saturday, his wife said.

American boxing legend Marvin Hagler, the undisputed world middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987, has died, his wife has said. He was 66 years old.

In a post on the famous fighter’s Facebook page, Kay G Hagler said her husband died at Bartlett’s family home in New Hampshire on Saturday.

“I’m sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today, unfortunately, my beloved husband, Marvelous Marvin, passed away suddenly at his home here in New Hampshire, ”she wrote. “Our family asks you to respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

“Marvelous” Marvin Hagler fought from 1973 to 1987 and delivered epic fights in the golden age of the sport, finishing with a record 62-3 with two draws and 52 knockouts.

The left-hander’s most heralded triumph came in a 1985 game at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas against Thomas “Hitman” Hearns, which lasted just over eight minutes but was considered a classic that became known simply as the name of “The War”.

After a first round filled with powerful punches in which Hearns suffered a broken right hand, Hagler suffered a cut to the head early in the second.

A ring doctor examined Hagler in the third round and the fight continued. Hagler made Hearns tremble with a power right and sent him to the canvas moments later, Hearns rising only to collapse into the arms of referee Richard Steele.

Hagler won the World Boxing Council and World Boxing Association middleweight titles in 1980, stopping Great Britain’s Alan Minter in the third round at Wembley Arena in London, and added the inaugural International Boxing Federation title in 1983 .

Marvin Hagler was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993 [Jumana El-Heloueh/Reuters]

Hagler has defended the undisputed crown on 12 occasions, including a 15-round unanimous decision victory over Panama’s Roberto Duran in 1983 and his last triumph, an 11th-round knockout over undefeated Ugandan John Mugabi in 1986.

“The wonderful Marvin Hagler was one of the greatest athletes Top Rank has ever promoted,” said legendary US promoter Bob Arum. “He was a man of honor and a man of his word, and he played in the ring with unprecedented determination.

“He was a real athlete and a real man. I will miss him dearly, ”Arum added of Hagler, a member of the“ Four Kings ”of the 1980s middleweight division with Hearns,“ Sugar ”Ray Leonard and Duran.

Legendary veteran and trainer Freddie Roach said Hagler traveled to Roach’s hometown to witness one of his fights.

“Marvin Hagler came to my fight in Boston,” Roach wrote on his social media account. “I appreciated what he told me after my fight.

“Rest in peace my friend. Condolences to the Hagler family. Thanks to the wonderful Marvin Hagler for all you have given to boxing.

Over a decade from 1976 to 1986, Hagler went undefeated, with 36 wins and one draw.

Named Fighter of the Year in 1983 and 1985 by the Boxing Writers Association of America, he was named Fighter of the Decade in the 1980s by Boxing Illustrated.

He led a 16-game winning streak in what turned out to be his last fight, a showdown with Leonard in 1987 at age 32.

Leonard, coming out of three years of retirement at the age of 30, captured a controversial 12-round decision and kicked off his return to the ring as Hagler – angered by the score – bid farewell.

After stepping out of the ring, Hagler continued his acting career in Italy and a career as a boxing commentator. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993.